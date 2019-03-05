BLACKFOOT – Fourteen people charged with felony crimes appeared Monday in 7th District Court for plea arraignment or sentencing, all of them on charges related directly or indirectly to drug abuse. Six entered pleas, four were sentenced, and the rest had hearings for various violations.
Retired Sixth District Judge William H. Woodland of Pocatello filled in for 7th District Judge Darren Simpson, who was in Boise on judicial business.
Travis Heath, 35, Blackfoot, received a withheld judgment on a charge of possession of methamphetamine to which he earlier pleaded guilty. Heath told Woodland he had methamphetamine in his hand at the time of his arrest, but after getting clean was sorry for his actions and is 100 percent done with drugs and committed to turning his life around
“Being sober has opened up a whole world of clear thinking. I realize I don’t have to use drugs in response to stress,” Heath said.
Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin told the court the state agrees with the pre-sentence report that Heath is a good candidate for drug addiction treatment in the community. “The state recommends probation and has no objection to a withheld judgment," he said.
In granting the withheld judgment, Woodland placed Heath on three years of supervised probation and sentenced him to 30 days in jail with credit for time served and the remainder to be served at the discretion of his probation officer, and ordered him to reimburse Bingham County $500 for the cost of his public defender.
Heath was given work release, but ordered to report to jail from Thursday evening to Monday morning until such time as there is an opening in drug court for him.
When sentencing Heath, Woodland told him it’s time for him to "grow up."
“You haven’t been acting much like you’re 35 years old,” he said, warning him that withheld judgment is a benefit for people who want to change their behavior, but can result in a bad outcome for those who don’t comply with its terms. “If you don’t do it right you can be resentenced on these charges, and the sentence you get could be more harsh if you violate your probation,” the judge said.
David Wayne Vail, 38, Blackfoot, was sentenced to seven years in prison -- three fixed and four indeterminate on each of the charges of forgery and possession of a stolen credit card, and one year fixed and two years indeterminate for grand theft with the sentences to run concurrently.
Woodland suspended the sentence and placed Vail on three years of supervised probation. He was ordered to remain in jail until there is an opening in drug court, and to pay restitution in the amount of $7,622 to the Bank of Commerce and Capital One for the check he forged and use of the stolen credit card.
Prior to sentencing, Vail’s attorney Nathan Rivera said Vail committed the crimes to feed his drug habit. He said Vail had lost his wife, been separated from his child and “went into a downward spiral.” He said sitting in jail for four months had given Vail a long time to reflect on his life. “He now wants to prove to himself and his family that he can get his life back on track.”
Cousin said Vail obviously has a severe methamphetamine addiction. In addition to stealing the credit card and forging the check, he stole three snow machines and traded them for meth, the prosecutor said. He recommended a sentence of seven years fixed and seven indeterminate. But Rivera said that was too harsh.
Vail said he never would have committed the crimes if he had not been on drugs. “I would apologize to the victims if they were here, so I apologize to the court. I’m better than this, and I’m looking forward to proving it.”
Mathew L. Castorena, 43, American Falls, was sentenced to prison for one year and six months fixed and three years and six months indeterminate for grand theft, and one year fixed and three indeterminate for possession of heroin.
Public Defender Jeff Kunz said Castorena pleaded guilty to the charges under the terms of a plea agreement with the state that calls for a retained jurisdiction sentence, also known as a “rider.” His client has a severe problem with drug addiction, and he believes the way to deal with it is through a retained jurisdiction, Kunz said.
Castorena has apparently already had a retained jurisdiction sentence at some time in the past, because Woodland asked Kunz “Are you aware of how unusual a second retained jurisdiction is?”
Kunz replied, “Yes, but in those days they didn’t have the programs they have today to deal with drug addiction.”
Cousin told the court the state has agreed to comply with the terms of the plea agreement, but is struck by the tragedy that has occurred in Castorena’s life due to drug addiction. He said all of the offenses were committed while Castorena was under the influence of drugs, but his reaction when confronted by police is to resist by running, and that puts the community in danger. “That’s why we’re concerned about a rider.” He said the state recommends a sentence of four years fixed and four years indeterminate.
Woodland told Castorena, “I have no comprehension of the feelings others have in this case, and I do believe you’re a salvageable soul and could become a productive citizen, but there are certain things of law to be considered. I’m going to impose a sentence to the penitentiary, but I’m going to make the indeterminate time longer than the fixed time.”
Zachary Guzman was sentenced to a total of six years in prison, three years fixed and two indeterminate for fleeing from police; two-year fixed and three indeterminate for assault or battery on a police officer, and one year fixed for malicious destruction of property.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, Woodland retained jurisdiction over Guzman after which time he could be placed on probation if the Department of Corrections recommends it. He warned Guzman that a retained jurisdiction isn’t a guarantee of probation later, but must be earned. He also told Guzman that mental disability and drug addiction are not excuses for criminal behavior.
Prior to sentencing, Guzman’s attorney, Manuel Travis Murdoch, told the court he has had the most unfortunate of childhoods -- abandoned by his parents, raised by his grandmother, suffers from some type of mental disability and has a serious addiction to meth that began early on and helped shape him during his formative years. He said Guzman wants and needs help, and if he can get it he is a good candidate for probation.
Cody Duane Garner, 40, Idaho Falls, pleaded not guilty to possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft and burglary. Pretrial conference was scheduled for April 6 and jury trial for April 23. He was continued in custody under bond.
During an admission or denial hearing on a charge of probation violation, Nicole E. Gundersen, 30, Blackfoot, denied violating her probation on drug charges. A hearing on her denial was scheduled for April 15. She was continued free on her own recognizance to return to a drug treatment program in Challis.
Michael T. Lafavour, 27, pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine, attempting to bring meth into the county jail, and burglary under the terms of a plea agreement that dismissed a charge of being a persistent violator. A presentence report was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for April 15. He was continued in custody under $15,000 bond.
Jose Angel Moreno, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of meth. A presentence report was ordered and he was continued in custody to await sentencing on April 22.
Leonie Lydia Sireech,29, pleaded not guilty to four unspecified felony charges. Jury trial was scheduled for April 23 and a pretrial conference for April 5. She was remanded to custody.
Trystan J. Villaneuve, 22, pleaded not guilty to three unspecified felony charges. Jury trial was scheduled for May 28 and pretrial conference for May 4. He was continued free on his own recognizance.