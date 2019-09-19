BLACKFOOT – Two of 11 defendants appearing in Magistrate Court Thursday for preliminary hearings on felony crimes they are accused of opted to go ahead with their hearings, but were bound over to answer in District Court despite the efforts of their public defenders.
Marcos M. Gallegos, 35, Pocatello, lost his bid to avoid a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on Oct. 7. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
According to court records Gallegos was arrested at the Fort Hall Casino on Sept. 10 along with Veronica Beatrice Reynoso, 33, also of Pocatello. Both were charged with trafficking after police found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in Reynoso’s vehicle.
Reynoso waived her preliminary hearing and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Oct. 10.
According to testimony at Gallegos’ hearing, security officers at the casino contacted Fort Hall Police saying that two people wanted in connection with a drug deal that took place at the Bannock Peak Casino west of Pocatello on Sept. 5 were at the Fort Hall casino.
Officer Tierre Johnson, a patrol sergeant with the Fort Hall Police Department, testified that he responded and got permission from Reynoso to search the car. He called for a K-9 drug dog after finding a locked box under the passenger seat, Johnson said.
Idaho State Trooper Cpl. Tyler Scheier responded with his dog and testified that he opened the locked box with tools after the dog signaled it had found drugs. Inside he found a plastic bag of white crystalline powder, money, a scale, baggies and a Quest food card belonging to another person, Scheier said. The substance in the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine, he said, but Gallegos and Reynoso both denied ownership or knowledge of it.
Gallegos’ public defender Manuel Murdoch argued that the prosecution had not presented any evidence that the box and its contents had any connection to his client. “They have no evidence of what happened on Sept. 5,” Murdoch said, “and they have nothing to tie him to the box. The only thing they know is that he rode in the car.”
But Judge James Barrett said the burden of proof for the state is low at the preliminary hearing level.
In the second case, Barrett said there was sufficient probable cause to bind Daylin Farmer, 25, of Fort Hall, over to District Court to answer to two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude police and being a principal to aggravated assault on a police officer for allegedly encouraging Beumont C. Pandoah, the driver of a car he was riding in, to elude police and to hit them with his vehicle.
Pandoah, 23, also of Fort Hall, waived his preliminary hearing on two counts of assault and battery on police, fleeing or attempting to elude, plus misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting and obstructing.
He is scheduled to enter pleas before Judge Simpson on Oct. 7, but was called to testify against Farmer and was given immunity from self-incrimination during his testimony.
According to testimony from police officers, the charges against Farmer and Pandoah resulted from a wild pursuit with police that started near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds the evening of Sept. 5 and ended in a grain field on the southeast side of town. It culminated with their arrest and an Idaho State Police vehicle being destroyed by flames from a fire in grain stubble caused by heat from the exhaust pipe of Pandoah’s car.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Humphreys testified that the incident began when officers manning a command post just outside the fairgrounds were notified to be on the lookout for a car being driving in a suspicious manner. A car matching the description given approached the command post, Humphreys said, and he walked into the street and held up his hand for the driver to stop.
Instead, he said, the driver sped away, missing him only because he jumped aside. He could tell the driver was intoxicated when he saw him through the windshield, Humphreys said, and caught a whiff of alcohol as the car passed. He gave chase on foot and caught up with the car at a traffic jam, again ordering the driver to get out of the car. The driver again eluded him, Humphrey said, and several other police vehicles got involved before the chase ended.
He and Bingham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner both testified they could hear Farmer shouting encouragement to Pandoah at different times during the chase. Gardner said he pursued the vehicle past State Hospital South down Pendlebury Lane at speeds above 60 mph before the driver lost control and crashed through a vinyl fence into a field. The driver again escaped, he said, ramming into a police vehicle and almost running him over as it came out before ending up in the grain field.
A bystander from Bonneville County, who saw the start of the pursuit, said she saw a person hanging out the passenger side window, yelling “F you cop. You’re not going to catch us.”
During Pandoah’s testimony, when asked by Rogers why he didn’t stop as ordered, he responded, “because my bro told me not to stop.”
Farmer’s public defender Jeffrey Kunz argued that his client should not be charged as a principal to the alleged crimes because encouraging the driver to go was not aiding and abetting. “He was not in control of the car,” Kunz said.