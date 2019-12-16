FORT HALL — On Monday around 6 a.m., Fort Hall Police Dispatch received a call from an anonymous hunter of four intoxicated individuals, two adults and two minors, found near a truck on the side of the road with a flat tire, according to a press release.
Fort Hall Police Department (FHPD) officers responded to the call and officers reported one of the four individuals to be a 17-year-old female who took off from the group before the officers arrived with no cell phone or wearing a coat. The location of the truck was on Broncho Road in the Fort Hall Bottoms area. The adult names were being withheld from the press release due to a pending investigation.
The initial FHPD officers were unable to locate her on foot, so additional resources were called in to assist and locate the minor. Fort Hall Fire and EMS, Fort Hall Fish and Game, as well as additional officers responded to assist in the search. The female was located in a field by Portneuf Air Rescue about 300 yards east of the truck where she walked off about three hours earlier. She was able to wave at the helicopter as it was circling the Bottoms area. She was located at about 9 a.m. by Portneuf Air Rescue.
The female was flown to Portneuf Medical Center by Portneuf Air Rescue and for evaluation.
According to Fort Hall Captain of Police Mark Massey, “We would like to thank the Portneuf Air Rescue team for coming out and assisting, they were responsible for locating the teenager from the air. The Tribal Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was partially activated to provide additional resources if they were to became necessary.”
According to Fort Hall Police, this is an active case so no names will be released or other information will be provided.