BLACKFOOT – From time to time rules, codes, and ordinances are changed or altered in an effort to better describe what the law entails. While this may come as a surprise to some, there has been no change to the City of Blackfoot’s fencing laws, yet it continues to be a point of contention for property owners and the city.
Taking the time to search the city code on fences, it comes to light that depending on where the property is located, the ordinance may be different.
This spring and summer, people in the community have spent their time at home working on those long forgotten large projects and home improvements. It is these projects that have also sparked contention between neighbors regarding fences, sheds, and other landscaping situations.
Corner lots have different setbacks than a lot in the middle of a block. A corner lot is defined as two sides of the property abutting to a road or public right of way. But what does all this mean? From the start of the ordinance and permit process, the information is lined out for the homeowner. It creates a series of checklists for the property owner to follow.
Starting with setbacks, the average property setback for a conforming property in Blackfoot has a front area of 30 feet from the front door to the edge of the property at a minimum, unless on a corner lot. A corner lot has two frontages, the roadway that the house faces would follow the same 30 feet setback, while the side of the house adjacent to the other roadway has a minimum of 20 feet. Assuming that both of those are properly in place, or the property has grandfathered clauses around it, the property owner has the next option in front of them to install a fence.
Follow the mantra of fencing in rather than fencing out to eliminate contention with neighbors. The typical rule of thumb is to build the fence six inches inside the property line of the owner, preventing any issues with combined fencing obligations. If a fence is built on the property line, it becomes joint property of both owners and can lead to unnecessary arguments.
Starting with the backyard, the subject is fairly straight forward — complete the application available on the City of Blackfoot’s website and turn it in for approval. Once that is completed, building can commence. Keep in mind that any fence can be built up to six feet on personal property, but if a masonry wall is to be built, a building permit is required. Once the backyard is completed to the property owner’s standard, it’s time to start on the front yard.
If looking to fence in the front yard, pay attention to the details. Fencing in the front yard has its own set of rules; setbacks may be ignored depending on the type of fence to be installed. If the fence is three feet tall or less, it can be placed up to the edge of the property line and may be completely visually obstructive. If the fence is over three feet tall but under four feet tall, it must be at least 50 percent transparent so that people utilizing the sidewalk are visible from within the property. Because of the transparency requirement, it is often that people install chain link or slatted fences that allow visibility through the fence.
Keep in mind as summer yard projects continue that taking neighbor’s feelings into account can prevent issues down the road. Also, do not be afraid to call Blackfoot City Hall for any information regarding permit requirements, concerns, or help understanding city code. They can be reached at 208-785-8600 and the codes are available at www.cityofblackfoot.org.