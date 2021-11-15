Sorry, an error occurred.
Jenny and Albert Biscaglio of Final Finish.
What a difference this process makes on the appearance of a bus.
BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot is invited to welcome Albert and Jenny Biscaglio to town as owners of Final Finish located at 1395 NW Main Suite B in Blackfoot.
They have made the move from Rexburg south to Blackfoot in the past several months and have already made an impression in town by demonstrating their technique on a couple of school buses.
Final Finish is a technique where they transform the paint on a vehicle from a rough orange peel look to a bright, smooth, shiny surface.
The process is especially effective on cars, trucks and airplanes, but Albert says he can work on any painted surface and improve the look and texture.
The work that Albert did on a school bus was to brighten and make the surface shinier so it could be seen better by other drivers on the road and make the bus safer for the children riding on the bus.
The phone number for Final Finish is (208) 701-8063. Be sure to stop by and say hello to our newest business and new neighbors right here in Blackfoot!