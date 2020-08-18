Stress can take a toll on your ticker. Here are a few ways to stay calm, cool, and collected in our technological 21st century.
You can avoid stress about as easily as you can avoid Monday morning meetings, puppies who like to chew on your shoes, the news, and last minute pleas to help with a school, work, or community fundraiser.
In other words, you probably can’t.
While a certain amount of stress can be good, pushing you to work toward your goals, too much of it can put your body at risk for real health dangers, including an increased heart rate and high blood pressure. When released, certain stress hormones not only cause increases in blood pressure but also increased glucose levels. This is an especially dangerous side effect for people with heart disease, as well as diabetes, that predisposes to early heart disease.
Give your heart a break by following these tension-taming tips.
Walk it Off
Whenever you start to feel overwhelmed — and your heart seems as if it’s going to beat out of your chest—step away from the stress, literally, with a walk outside. The burst of physical activity will help relieve your anxiety and strengthen your heart muscle. The heart benefits from aerobic exercise, which include walking, swimming, running, and dancing.
While a short stroll can calm you down instantly, logging 30 to 60 minutes of regular exercise a day provides longer-lasting, stress-busting benefits by producing nitric oxide and superoxide dismutase (SOD), which protect the blood vessels and heart muscle. SOD is the most powerful antioxidant we know of and is 10,000 times as powerful as any antioxidant you can buy, and you can get it free by simple exercise such as walking.
Added bonus: There are new studies that suggest regular aerobic exercise may improve memory.
Keep Bad Habits at Bay
Unhealthy habits, such as smoking, release adrenaline and cause the blood to be hypercoagulable, which contributes to cholesterol plaque instability and potentially a heart attack. Excessive alcohol consumption causes toxicity to your heart muscle and brain. Consuming too much caffeine causes over-stimulation of your heart and can contribute to arrhythmia induction. The world’s biggest problem today is overeating or eating the wrong foods, leading to insulin resistance, diabetes, and, of course, obesity. For every 30 pounds of fat weight we carry, the body has to produce 25 miles of extra blood vessels to sustain the fat. That’s quite an extra load on the heart muscle.
Work with your primary care physician to find solutions for your bad habits, whether it’s enrolling in a smoking cessation program or creating a nutrition plan.
Spend Time with Happy People
Stress can be contagious. But the opposite is true as well, so set up a dinner date with an upbeat friend — someone who can help you laugh at life’s less-than-stellar moments. Laughter and hugs relax us and relax our blood vessels as well as lower our blood pressure.