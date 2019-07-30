FIRTH – For the second time in eight days, fire has taken the home of a Firth resident.
Jimmy Williams had left the home at 500 E. 700 N. in Firth only minutes before Tuesday afternoon and had returned to retrieve his wedding ring as he was to be traveling as a driver for Doug Andrus Trucking.
Williams said that once he saw the smoke billowing from the home, he immediately called 911 which dispatched members of the Firth Volunteer Fire Department and the Shelley/Firth Fire Department.
Williams said he was able to get the front door open and rescue the dogs inside, but from the initial inspection of the property, it is feared that the structure will be a total loss.
“My husband came back to get his wedding ring and found the house ablaze,” Erica Williams said. “He got the ring, freed the dogs, but the kids’ pet bird and fish are gone. The fire department told me that they were pretty sure it might be a total loss.”
“When you first look at these fires, when they are in a manufactured home, it usually means a total loss,” Shelley Fire Chief Randy Adams said. “We will know more about how the fire started and the damage once we get a chance to look things over.”
The fire department, for the second time in just over a week, was praised for the way it was able to respond and the speed with which they were able to get the fire under control and extinguished.
“These two crews, from Firth and Shelley, have been training together and they are really working as a team,” Adams said. “They are working quickly, responding quickly, and working well together and it shows in how quickly they have been able to get things under control. My hat is off to the good work that they have been doing in very tough conditions.”
The animals in fields adjacent to the structure that was on fire were not harmed and did not seem distressed in any manner. One of the fields is home to a number of young foals and mares and the other had a mixture of horses and cattle and all were contentedly grazing during the ordeal.
“We asked our kids if they had left any toys or things plugged into the walls alongside the beds in their rooms and they said no,” Erica Williams said. “The fire chief said that once they had a chance to inspect the area they would have a better idea. We are pretty sure that it will be a total loss.”
Williams spoke despite stating that she was still in shock with the whole ordeal.