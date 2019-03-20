BLACKFOOT – A house fire Wednesday night at 712 N. 1300 W. brought out four tankers from the Bingham County area, including Blackfoot, Firth, and Fort Hall as well as an accompanying crew of county sheriff’s deputies as they attempted to put the fire out and save the structure.
It was unknown at press time if anyone was inside the house or if anyone was injured. Once the fire had been contained, crews were being sent inside the house to search the structure.
The fire was about a third of a mile off of Highway 26 west of Blackfoot.
Blackfoot Fire Department Capt. Brandon Wall said the initial call went out at 6:48 p.m. and crews were still hauling water in tankers attempting to ensure that all flames and embers were extinguished as the evening wore on. Authorities expected to be on the scene through the night.
A good number of first responders were working in teams to try and save what they could, but officials at the scene expected the structure to be a total loss.