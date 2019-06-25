Fireworks provide exciting entertainment, but thousands of people are injured each year by personal firework use. The most common injuries associated with fireworks are both serious and minor burns, loss of hearing or sight or both, and even death.
So everyone can have fun while injuries are reduced this summer, protect your kids and loved ones with some safety tips for using fireworks from the National Council on Fireworks.
Most importantly, young children should not try to handle or use fireworks. Things like firecrackers, rockets, and sparklers are just too dangerous. However, many parents allow their children to use sparklers — a handheld, slow-burning firework. Sparklers can get extremely hot and account for many firework-related injuries. Make sure to watch children closely if they are using sparklers.
Here are some other general firework safety tips worth considering:
- A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities.
- Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks, and know your fireworks — read the labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks, and light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings, vehicles, dried brush, grass, or anything that has the potential to catch on fire.
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
In addition, always have a bucket of water and water hose nearby. Never relight a “dud” firework — wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water. Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers, and do not experiment with homemade fireworks or illegal explosives. Plus alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
2019: BINGHAM HEALTHCARE IS BRINGING YOU AND YOUR FAMILY TWO SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS SHOWS THIS YEAR
Saturday, June 29, 2019: Liberty Fireworks Celebration Show in Blackfoot
Wednesday, July 4, 2019: Tribute to America fireworks show in Pocatello
While the fireworks show will start at 10 p.m., there will be all-day events that are fun for the whole family, including games, contests, music, car shows, live entertainment, and so much more.
WE’RE HERE FOR YOU!
If a child is injured by fireworks, immediately go to a doctor or hospital.
Emergency Room
98 Poplar St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-4100
Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine
(across the street from McDonalds)
1350 Parkway Dr.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 782-2410
Mon. to Thurs.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fri: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat. & Sun.: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.