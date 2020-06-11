BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners met with Blackfoot Fire Department Chief Kevin Gray on Wednesday morning regarding fireworks permits for local purveyors’ stands. The discussion quickly turned into a debate when questions about the permitting process came into question.
At the beginning of the meeting, the commissioners made it clear that under the laws, they only have the right to pass permits for areas not governed by the established Blackfoot Fire District, which utilizes Chief Gray as the enforcement branch as well as carrying out his duties as Fire Marshall.
Gray expressed concern about authorizing permits for firework stands that would otherwise be selling those that do not fall in the “safe and sane” category. This category includes fireworks that do not leave the ground, do not emit sparks in more than a six-foot radius; essentially, any of the items that do not fall inside the standard firework stands around the county.
The commotion began surrounding specific verbiage surrounding the distinction of who assigns permits, the rating of the fireworks for sale, the wholesale language that allows the sale of non-“safe and sane” fireworks, and the authority of the fire district regarding rules established by the state.
Currently, the state provides the permits for wholesale of large aerial fireworks and allows firework dealers to sell these under the wholesaler clause. Within that clause, they are allowed to sell aerial fireworks under the caveat that the purchaser signs a waiver stating that they will not be lighting them off in the state and plan to transport them out of Idaho. This clause provides the owner to be able to purchase a larger array of fireworks to sell without being limited to the end user.
The second part of the permit issue came from past years’ actions by the commissioners. Under the current ordinance, the commissioners are allowed to provide permits to areas that are not governed by the fire district. The problem with the wording is that it does not provide a clear explanation of what is or is not governed by the district.
According to those in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, this has been a problem for the last year and caused grave concern from one of those seeking a permit because they were unsure who would be approving or denying the permits and if the rules would be different from previous years. This led to concerns as to the time frame between now and the Fourth of July.
Because of the shorter time, it was asked to provide the permits as they had in the past, and revisit the topic after the holiday. County Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks explained that it is not a matter of being able to approve or not approve the permit but rather the fact that they do not have the authority because of the fire district.
He would go on to explain that they had already put this aside last year and revisited it on different occasions over the last 12 months only to be where they are right now. He reaffirmed that Chief Gray would be the legal path and that the way the law is written, a fire district “may require a permit.” It does not dictate that they are required to.
The two waiting on rulings for their potential permits had assistance from legal counsel to help with the definition of the fire code. After some communication with the state, it was believed that on the local level that the only permit that they had the authority to approve or deny was that of fireworks that fall under the “safe and sane” category.
Chief Gray made it a point to clarify he has the authority to deny any of the permits for firework sales in the fire district as he is the acting enforcement for the local and state as fire marshall. He went on to explain that after meeting with the state fire marshall, the state has no intention to create its own form of enforcement as it has the local fire marshalls, county and city police officers to carry out the enforcement in the need arises.
Chief Gray would go on to cite the International Fire Code, which Idaho has adopted as its official fire code, regarding the regulatory procedures of these types of scenarios. It would reaffirm his position on the chain of command and the proper order of the permitting process.
Ultimately, the discussion would come full circle, and would finish with hopes to revisit the language at a later date to make it clearer for those in the future.