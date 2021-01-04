BLACKFOOT – With the holidays behind them, Bingham County commissioners held their first meeting of 2021 on Monday and the underlying message was hope — hope that this year will bring normalcy back to the county at the least. Their first meeting was the also their department head meeting where they hear reports from each of the areas.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring started by giving an update on COVID-19 for the county as well as the health district, explaining that despite the majority of the state continuing to see increases in cases, Bingham County has been fortunate enough to be an exception to the rule. Over the holidays, Bingham County has seen a running average of 36 cases per day over the last seven days.
Manwaring also verified with Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner that what he heard on a commercial regarding the STAR Card being needed by the third quarter of the year is correct. Manwaring was referring to the commercials with Gov. Brad Little reminding people that they need to update their licenses to the STAR Card of they will no longer be able to travel via flights as well as other areas that will require them.
According to the data, there are some days that the case rate for the entire state has been substantially lower than they were 30 days ago. The case numbers suggest that the mitigating standards paired with the reception of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have helped slow the spread of the virus across the state. Comment was also made that the state will see higher amounts of the Moderna vaccine shipped. The Moderna vaccine is more stable and does not need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures like the Pfizer version, is shipped in smaller quantities, and more often.
After his COVID-19 update, Manwaring asked each of the department heads for updates regarding their respective areas. Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director, stated that her department issues 417 permits in 2020 and their new service portal has been updated online with the new rates. They purchased the OpenGov software in the second half of 2020 and will be utilizing it for their permitting process to help with streamlining the process and so that contractors have up-to-the-minute information regarding their permits.
Most other departments had little to update on as they have been on reduced staffing or hours during the holiday season. However, Donavan Harrington, Bingham County assessor, expressed hope that they will be able have the Department of Motor Vehicles open for longer hours than they have been since the installation of the new system. Furthermore, they wanted to wish happy days to one of their own who has retired from the county after 41 years of service in the DMV.
Harrington went on to say that they will be doing titling in an office rather than at the line so community members are not left with the wrong impression of being ignored. He finalized his update saying that they are continuing to see a large number of people from surrounding counties coming to Bingham County for their services because other counties are not allowing people to walk in and take care of their needs. He went as far as to say that they have a running joke with people of Power County regarding charging them a lunch fee.
Cody Lewis, director of Drug Court, provided the last major update to the commissioners. Lewis explained that although COVID-19 has proven to be a tough hurdle, he is happy to announce that they will have more drug court graduations in the near future. Lewis has kept the drug court process going despite the pandemic and has to use some different ideas to conduct “business as usual.” Most other departments had little to update on, ending the meeting rather quickly.