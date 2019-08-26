SCOVILLE – Only have time during the last week before Labor Day for one more summer day trip? Or you’re in town for the first weekend of the fair and have a few extra hours to spare?
Then if you haven’t done so lately, visit free EBR-1 Museum at the Idaho National Laboratory. Just 45 minutes from Blackfoot, it’s one of the ultimate stops for the nuclear tourist in your family.
The EBR-1 National Historical Landmark is only open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, so if you’re going to go, this week is the time to visit before it closes for another nine months. It’s open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now through Sept. 2.
If you’ve ever driven to Arco and you’ve wondered what that lonely little brown brick building is sitting alone in the desert between US Highway. 20 and Big Southern Butte, that’s EBR-1. It was one of the first nuclear reactors and the first reactor built in Idaho.
It was also the first breeder reactor ever, designed by the famous Prof. Enrico Fermi, one of Einstein’s scientist buddies. EBR-1 was also the first nuclear power plant in the world, meaning that it was the first reactor to produce electric power.
The string of four electric light bulbs that the reactor first lit up still hang inside the EBR-1 building.
The wire is the original from 1951 but the bulbs are replacements. Behind the bulbs are the signatures of the reactor staff who wrote their names on the wall when they succeeded in producing the first nuclear-powered electricity.
If you’ve never been to ERB-1, then you really need to visit. You’ve been missing out on one of the best free museums in the country. You’re also missing out on some essential Idaho history, history you should know if you’ve ever had friends or family who have worked at the INL site.
TOUR THE REACTOR
The EBR-1 is a free family-friendly museum that takes one to two hours to tour on the inside. You can spend an extra 15 to 30 minutes on the far side of the parking lot visiting the nuclear jet engines and the shielded locomotive used to move them around 60 years ago.
If the staff is there giving their free guided tours, take one. You’ll get a lot more interesting information about reactors and nuclear energy presented in language anyone can understand. If not, then grab one of the self-guided tour brochures which are almost as good. Both tour options take you through the control room, up and across the reactor vessel, the fuel storage vault, a first-generation hot box, a second-generation hot box that you can try out yourself, and of course, those famous light bulbs.
Kids of all ages are welcome to actually use the hot box at self-guided tour stop #11. A hot box is one of the fancy science gizmos you usually see on television for handling things too dangerous to handle in person.
The hot box that you can try out at EBR-1 is one that was used years ago at the lab but is now retired for being antiquated. Inside the box are some blocks which you can try to move using the mechanical hands. The controls for the mechanical hands are the levers you see outside of the box.
You can try to move the blocks while watching your attempt through 39 inches of leaded glass. It’s a lot of fun. Don’t forget to let your kids play with the hot box too.
You can download the self-guided tour brochure ahead of time at https://inl.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/self-guided-tour.pdf.
OUTSIDE ACTIVITIES
Outside in the parking lot are two prototype nuclear jet engines, back from when someone had the novel idea of using reactors to power strategic bombers for the Air Force. What’s really cool about the jet engines is that they actually worked. The displays at the nuclear jet engines are worth the time to read since they explain the now-mostly forgotten nuclear jet plane program.
The shielded locomotive that drove the jet engines to and from their testing site is parked next to the jets. Running the reactors that powered the jets’ engines gave off unshielded radiation so the locomotive was shielded to keep the train engineer safe.
The jets were tested far away from people, at the end of railroad track several thousands of feet outside of that huge hangar at Test Area North. Today you can see that huge hangar, still one of the largest in the nation. You can visit it but if you want, you can drive past it on Highway 33 which crosses the north end of the INL site several miles north of the EBR-1.
When you’re done at EBR-1 and the nuclear jet engines, take a little side trip to the public rest area that’s a mile and a half west of the EBR-1 turn-off on Highway. 20. The INL sponsored the creation of large display at the rest area a little over 10 years ago. These explain the geology, biology, natural science and history of the INL area and the desert that surrounds it.
There are four two-sided display boards along the sidewalk of the parking lot with a lot of interesting information that even most native Idahoans probably don’t know. One of those displays was partially written and illustrated by me, explaining all that basalt that’s all over our local area.
If you want to make a day of tripping out Highway 20, then continue on west another 45 minutes from EBR-1 to visit Craters of the Moon National Monument, which is run jointly by the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management. It’s got most of the really cool volcanic features you can see at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park — minus all that dangerous hot magma — but without having to spend all that airfare.
DIRECTIONS
From the Highway 26–Interstate 15 interchange in Blackfoot, drive west on Highway 26 to the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 20. Turn left to go west toward Arco. The left turn to EBR-1 is 5.5 miles from the 26/20 intersection. The turn is very well marked with a large EBR-1 sign. The museum is another two miles down the access road on the left.
Please note that all of the other facilities at the INL site are closed to the public. The open desert of the INL site is also closed to the public so please don’t contemplate any hiking out there. There are still unexploded munitions on all portions of the site because it used to be a naval artillery range and an Army Air Corps bombing range before it was ever used for any nuclear research.