BLACKFOOT -- The plentiful snowstorms that hit the area during the holidays dropped just enough powder which was whipped up by the wind during the early morning hours Tuesday to bring about the first storm-related school closures of the season to start the new year.
Due to blowing and drifting snow Tuesday morning, schools in the Blackfoot and Snake River school districts, Fort Hall schools, Bingham Academy, the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center, Aberdeen schools, and the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School were closed. Firth High School is closed due to a water line break.
Classes resumed in local schools on Wednesday.
"It is always difficult to make the call to cancel school," Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jane Ward said in a Facebook post at the beginning of the week. "The primary concern when trying to decide when to cancel school is safety. Students, faculty and staff are our primary concern during winter months when weather conditions could end up hazardous. Before canceling school, the bus supervisor is in contact with the county to see if the snowplows can maintain the roads in a safe manner. If roads can be maintained, school will be in session. If, however, the bus drivers, the bus and maintenance supervisors, or a patron identifies areas that may be unsafe to travel, the bus supervisor and the superintendent will again look at options before opening school that day.
"It is always the parents’ option to keep their children home during those 'extreme weather' days. Parents are encouraged to watch for the bus and refrain from leaving students alone on those days that may be challenging for the buses to travel on the outlying roads. The district will make every effort to contact parents when there are weather-related problems, but if the buses have not arrived within 15 minutes of the normally scheduled time, it would be wise to assume the buses will not be arriving at your bus stop that day. Parents, in that case, would be encouraged to bring the students to the nearest operational bus stop or bring them to school themselves, if possible."
There is a chance of snow in the area again on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, before the sun starts making more of an appearance over the weekend.
Road and street crews have been kept busy now that the snow has made a return to the area after there had been some concerns about whether there would be a white Christmas.
The Blackfoot Police Department posted a helpful graphic on Facebook showing how to prevent "the second shovel" when plows fill up entrances to private driveways that have already been cleared. The graphic suggests clearing the area to the left of driveways several feet to keep plow trucks from dumping snow on areas already cleared.