BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners received updates on Friday morning from Sheri Landon, Magistrate Court clerk, who expressed how pleased she was for the first week back in the courtrooms with jury trials.
“They went well,” she stated as she went into her explanation of the processes and procedures in place to try to prevent any issues sprouting from COVID-19.
The courtrooms were utilized to complete the first jury trials since the start of the pandemic and different procedures were necessary to collect a full jury. At the district court level, the judges decided it would be best to request 80 potential jurors, using that number of people to hopefully select 12 for the trial as well as having up to two alternates.
The district cases take place Tuesday through Friday and require the larger jury sizes. During the first week, they received help from Sheriff Craig Rowland's staff, with Captain Crowley helping direct traffic for the jurors, checking temperatures, and handing them questionnaires to be filled out in their vehicles prior to being allowed into the courthouse. On the pre-selection questionnaire, they were asked a series of questions relating to potential risks of COVID-19 in efforts to prevent any spread of the virus in a court proceeding.
At the magistrate level, the judges decided that instead of going with the traditional 30 jurors to choose from that they would, instead, request 50 participants to select the six-person jury from as well as an alternate.
Both courts were in session last week, but will not be in session October 5 through 9this week. The stay on court proceedings during this week does not have anything to do with COVID-19 issues, but rather they do not have any cases listed through the 10 counties in the 7th District court. Each week, the county receives correspondence that dictates if and where cases will be held during the upcoming week from the Administrative District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr.
To better serve the community, the clerk's office has provided additional questionnaires to those who served on a jury this last week, requesting input and ratings regarding the different processes and procedures put in place during the return to court. According to Landon, the response was overwhelmingly positive, with people understanding they were in the first jury trials since the start of the pandemic. She explained that some had questions they simply could not answer because it was the first time going through the new procedures, but they were patient.
Landon explained that they take their post-jury surveys seriously because it helps them make the process more friendly for the jurors and helps them provide a better service to the community.
Some of the major changes she noted included how each juror receives their own packets that include a pen and writing tablet so they can take notes during the trial if they feel the need or desire to do so. She added that all courthouse COVID-19 response policies are required to be adhered to because they are the requirement set by the Supreme Court.
Through the order signed by Chief Justice Roger S. Burdick, the county courthouse may live stream certain proceedings if the judge decides, in the interest of public health, that the space is not fitted to allow the public to be in the courtroom in person. This can be due to social distancing requirements, or other reasons deemed fit by the judge. Although live streaming the proceedings is a legal alternative, those who may be selected for a jury need not worry, as their likeness nor their image may be shown on any live streaming service, as well as any notes on either the prosecutor or defense's tables.
Also, under the order signed by Chief Justice Burdick, those 65 years of age or older who do not wish to serve as a juror at this time, are able to be excused for health safety.
Landon expressed hope for the continuation of jury trials, and explained that as of Dec. 1, civil cases will also be held, barring any changes from the Supreme Court.