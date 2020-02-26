FIRTH – The Firth School Board has announced four finalists for the superintendent’s position that will be open at the end of June with the retirement of Sid Tubbs.
The decision on the four finalists was made at a special meeting held on Monday. The finalists include Dr. Destry Jones, Dr. Bryan Jolley, Basil Morris, and Brandon Hammond.
Jones is a current employee of the Firth School District and has been handling the ITT position for the school district.
Jolley had a long tenure as the superintendent of the Shelley School District and just retired from that position last year.
Morris is the current Snake River Junior High principal and is working on his certification for higher administration for the position.
Hammond is from Hepner, Ore., and is the current principal at Sam Boardman Elementary School.
The school board is scheduled to meet in executive session on Saturday and will interview all four candidates.
The board will be hosting a meet and greet of the top two candidates on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Firth Middle School Library. Patrons will be able to meet and ask questions of the candidates. This will be done before the board makes its final determination as to who they will offer the position of superintendent.
The board is also scheduling a work session at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Middle School library.