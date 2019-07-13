FIRTH – The Firth School Board held its monthly meeting Thursday, and among many items on the agenda were discussions of a possible supplemental levy, future board elections, bus issues which include the installation of additional cameras in the buses, the school calendar and possible changes, the possibility of re-installing district-wide committees, and school board professional development.
The board discussed some of the issues concerning the elementary school and some maintenance issues that have presented themselves. It was brought up to begin researching the replacement of the school and modernizing in that way rather than to keep repairing everything as it goes bad. It was stated that the district needs to make sure it does research necessary to ensure that it is accurate in a levy proposal.
As far as board elections go, both Brian Esplin and Wade Christensen are up for re-election and the criteria and paperwork needed to be placed on the ballot in November was discussed.
After attending a state-wide meeting regarding transportation, it was revealed that the state was willing to reimburse the district for 85 percent of the new cameras that would be required to bring the district up to par with the the rest of the state and having four cameras on each bus. That would be a total of eight buses that are in use that would be fully capable with proper ability to record activities on the buses.
Committees were discussed and it was brought up that there used to be several committees that had one board member assigned to each committee and that it wasn’t very productive. It was decided that the board should evaluate what committees would be beneficial and then establish them, possibly without a board member except to report back to the board the committee findings. Prior committees often expected the board member to be the chair of the committee and simply tell people what to do, rather than the committees doing the research and making recommendations back to the board member and then to the board.
Some items for future board agendas were discussed and the board then made a motion to change a couple of dates on the school calendar that had been discussed earlier.
The new calendar will have school back in session on January 1 and 2, replacing a pair of Fridays that had been on the calendar from a previous board meeting. The dates being replaced were November 8 and January 10. The board would leave December 20 on the calendar for now. The vote was 4-0 in favor.
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for August 8 at 7:30 p.m.