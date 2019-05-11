FIRTH – The Firth School Board met Thursday night and among the topics on the agenda were the school calendar for 2019-2020 and a presentation on the math curriculum.
The school calendar had been tentatively approved at the April board meeting, but after considerable input from the teachers in District 59, additional information and discussion was entertained.
There was considerable discussion regarding a number of Friday school days that were added to the calendar so the schools in the district could be closed by the Memorial Day weekend.
Many of the teachers in the district felt that since they were only adding a few Fridays and they were spaced out throughout the year, attendance on those days might be very low and it would negate the advantage of not extending the school year past Memorial Day.
The board entertained a lengthy discussion about the pros and cons and did not take action before the end of the meeting.
Carla Reeves made a very interesting presentation regarding the K-8 math curriculum and the board had numerous questions regarding a new program that was being entertained. Reeves explained a number of items that made the presentation show full support of the teachers who would be using the new curriculum if approved and the national statistics supported the new curriculum. The general consensus was that it appeared to be a very innovative program and that is looked like it would benefit the students in the district.
There will be further discussion between the board and the teachers and it could appear on the agenda for the June board meeting.
The June board meeting has been changed from the originally scheduled date of June 13 to June 12 and that action item was unanimously endorsed by the board.
There was also a short presentation from some students involved with FCCLA regarding the fact that they had participated in the state tournament and several of the students had qualified to advance to the national tournament.
Congratulations were extended from the board to the students on their fine performance and they approved the trip to Anaheim, CA, for the students to participate in the national tournament.