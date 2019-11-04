LAKE CITY – The Firth Lady Cougars volleyball team has built a tradition of excellent play and it hasn’t been just in the Nuclear Conference.
For the second time, exactly six years apart, the Lady Cougars traveled to Lake City to play in the state 2A volleyball tournament and they have been victorious. In 2013, under the guidance of coach Elda Park, they went into the tournament off a second place finish the year before. They would follow up that championship with another runner-up finish in 2014.
That marked three straight years that the team had gone to the tournament and brought home a trophy. That is no small feat in the world of volleyball, where one good player can ignite a run and carry a team to a high placing.
In 2015 and 2016, the team still advanced to the tournament, but were unable to muster a run at the title and came home empty-handed. The team vowed it was going to be better prepared for the future and began working on becoming better athletes and players.
That isn’t always possible at a small school, where the prime athletes have their choice of sports to play and at a school like Firth, basketball and track and field have always attracted the highest profile athletes.
Park has been changing that a bit and it is working well as both volleyball and basketball have a lot of similarities in the type of athletes that it takes to be successful.
For instance, this year’s squad has a number of all-around athletes that have had success in other sports.
Kaydee Park is a multiple state champion in track, with two state championships in the 4x400 meter relay and will be going for her third straight this season. She is also talented enough to win medals in individual events, but concentrates on making the team stronger by participating on relays.
Hailey Gee is an all-conference caliber player in basketball, the type of player who can score 20 points or grab 15 rebounds on any given night.
Sophomore Addison Trent can block at the net with the best players in the Nuclear Conference, but she can also play basketball and is being looked to as a member of the 4x400 relay that will be seeking their third straight gold medal in track.
Each one of the players have skills that are instrumental in playing other sports on the campus of Firth High School. They play as a unit, they like and respect each other, and they cheer for the successes of each other, no matter what sport they might be playing.
This Firth team is special in many ways as athletes at Firth are held in high esteem, but there is also a lot demanded of them during the course of a single season.
This fall, this team took time out from their studies and practices to be part of a fundraising campaign to help a community member with their Jump4Jaxon fundraiser that raised well over $2,000 toward expenses for Jaxon Jolley, who recently had a bone marrow transplant and has just recently returned to the Firth area from Primary Children’s Hospital.
There was no discussion, they simply stepped forward and said “What can we do to help?” That is the type of program that coach Park has been building at Firth. It is the type of program that every coach should aspire to. The way that things should be for the betterment of everyone.
This year, there was a lot of expectations on the team. This team returned a lot of talent from a year ago when they were state runners-up to Malad, who was also expected to be a very good program.
Firth lost senior Abby Schiess who was a force at the net and a great all-around athlete, excelling in basketball and track.
Firth lost a handful of players to graduation, all of whom earned all-conference honors along the way.
“We seem to lose a couple of really good players every year,” coach Park said. “You do that when you have a good program, you just try and fill those spots with great players who are coming up the ranks in your program.”
This year it was Brooklyn Clayson and Addison Trent who were asked to step up and fill big shoes along the front line for the Cougars and have done well. There were others as well that had enhanced roles on this team and would be counted upon to pick up the slack. Kiley Mecham, Jordyn Adams, and Liberty Park all had to be ready to accept those responsibilities and step up they did.
The Lady Cougars, compiled a great record in 2019, compiling somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 or 30 match wins against only four match losses. The big thing is the losses and who they came against.
Two of those four losses came at the hands of Sugar-Salem, who just so happens to be the 3A state champion for 2019. One of those losses came at the hands of Watersprings, who nearly pulled off an unbeaten season and won the 1A, Division 2 state championship. The fourth of the losses came at the hands of Skyline, a 4A powerhouse and was during a tournament that Skyline was hosting. The four losses all came in the first half of the season during a period of time when standout player Jordyn Adams was out with an injury.
Once they got Adams back in the lineup and healthy, the Cougars really went on a tear.
In coincided with the start of the Nuclear Conference regular season. That is when the Lady Cougars started winning, and not just winning, but demolishing their opponents. Every match went 3-0 in favor of the Cougars. Down went Ririe, then Salmon, North Fremont and West Jefferson and then the repeat matches followed suit. The streak went to five, then six, seven, eight straight matches, beating the opponent 3-0. That is almost unheard of, but the important part was going to be when the District 6 tournament began and everyone brought their A game to town. The setting was West Jefferson, but it wouldn’t have mattered where they played. The Cougars were on top of their game and everyone soon knew it.
The Cougars quickly dispatched their opponents and wrapped up the District title and the berth at the state tournament.
The opening day at state saw quick matches against St. Maries and then Melba, both matches going in straight sets once again, 3-0. On the horizon was the Saturday morning match against Malad, who had sent Nampa Christian to the elimination side of the bracket.
When Saturday dawned, it didn’t seem to matter. The Lady Cougars sent Malad to join Nampa Christian by the score of 3-1, but it may not have been that close. Then came the waiting game, waiting for someone to come from the left side of the bracket to challenge the Cougars.
As it turned out, it would be Nampa Christian, but it didn’t matter. The Cougars were well rested and ready and they turned it on, handing the Nampa Christian team a 3-1 defeat and claiming the blue first place trophy, symbolic of their new state championship.