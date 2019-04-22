FIRTH – One hundred seventy-two dozen plastic eggs, totaling 2,064 eggs, were set out on the baseball and football fields in Firth Saturday morning.
It took the children — ages 0 to 12 years old — about a minute and a half to clear all fields of eggs in this Easter egg hunt.
The children were divided into age groups — 0-2 on the baseball infield; 3-4 on the baseball outfield; 5-6 on the south end of the baseball field; 7-8 on the football field; and 9-12 behind the football bleachers.
Vendors sponsor so many eggs, as the Easter egg hunters went into the vending area, their plastic egg was exchanged for candy.
“I didn’t even know Firth had an Easter egg hunt,” Mark Baker said. “My kids and I were out bicycle riding; we came back in time for my kids to participate.”
Firemen with the Shelley-Firth Fire Department set out the eggs Saturday morning.
The City of Firth buys the eggs. City Clerk Robert Dial gets the list of vendors who are sponsoring the eggs.
“The gals at the Connections Credit Union in Firth put on the labels for me,” Dial said. “They do a great job.”
“We hold back five dozen eggs to be able to give to kids who didn’t get any,” he said. “There were enough eggs for each kid to get five or six eggs apiece. It’s a lot of fun.”