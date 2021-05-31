FIRTH – The seniors of Firth High School have spent many years in classes together with a major milestone in their lives being marked on Thursday evening as they took the steps across the stage to receive their high school diplomas. The Cougar seniors lined up along the track and marched to their seats in preparation for their final moments of being in high school.
Superintendent Basil Morris approached the podium and thanked the people of Firth for inviting him into their community and has loved his first school year as a Cougar. Morris acknowledged each of the three valedictorians — Nicole McKinnon, Cassie Robbins, and Taedyn Jacobson — and salutatorian Liberty Park, before the invocation.
Park spoke first, sending her classmates off with one word to remember: Grit. Park used an anecdotal analogy to explain why grit has been key to their blossoming into adults.
“A pearl starts as a grit of sand that enters an oyster uninvited,” she stated. Park explained the process of the oyster taking the irritation as its own and rather than rejecting it, creating a lustrous pearl to be discovered at a later date. It would be this message that she wanted to share with her classmates — that no matter what irritation or hurdle becomes part of their lives, they have the choice to accept it and make it better.
Park was involved in many different school functions including the volleyball team; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Sources of Strength, and many others. She will be attending BYU-Idaho and working on a degree in nursing.
Jacobson spoke second, sending the message that from the moment they were born, they have gained knowledge. His words rang true as he highlighted the growth patterns from birth to now, explaining that they have spent 18 years learning and some will go on to learn more. Jacobson explained that he will take these lessons he has learned during his time in Firth and use them to grow as a person and encouraged his classmates to do the same. Jacobson will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before attending college at Idaho State University.
McKinnon was the second valedictorian to provide an address. McKinnon focused on the moments in their lives that will become defining and the moments in their lives that will become memories. Her speech highlighted the fact that a lot of the students have been in class with one another since preschool and that she appreciates all the teachers and staff that have been involved in their lives all these years. McKinnon served as the student body president and was involved in different programs in school. She will attend Idaho State University in the fall.
Robbins’ speech was very straightforward; she acknowledged all of those that have helped her reach her goals and have supported her through the years. Robbins was a three-time state champion in track for the 4x200 meter relay as well as an integral part of the basketball team. She will go on to attend college at Idaho State University where she will study to be a radiology technician. Robbins’ message was about working hard for what you want. She said that if they want something enough, they will find a way to achieve it — whether that means waking up an hour earlier to hit the gym, staying up an hour later to complete coursework — no matter the reason, if you want it, you can achieve it.
Firth High School Principal, Keith Drake wanted to acknowledge all the students who achieved high honors as well as one student who is joining the Navy to serve his country. He read their names one by one, asking them to stand for all in attendance to share in their achievement. Each of the students, despite the difficult and trying times dealing with COVID-19, powered through Cougar strong.