FIRTH – Monday was College Application Day at Firth High School. All 73 seniors applied to Idaho colleges that day.
During the month of October, seniors in all Idaho high schools can apply for free to all Idaho public schools.
Did the students enjoy application day?
“It was good,” said FHS senior Ashlyn Bowman. “It made me take a moment to inform myself and help me prepare as much as I could.”
Bowman is interested in genealogy.
Preston Watt said, “(The process) made me think of what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go. There were some colleges I hadn’t heard of.”
Watt is interested in cyber security or becoming a chiropractor.
“(The application process) was not as hard as I expected,” said Josh Gibson. “I thought it would be very complicated but it wasn’t. It was a good learning experience.”
Gibson is interested in becoming an electrical lineman.
FHS College and Career Counselor Case Jolley said, “The seniors applied for financial aid, filled in applications and applied for the opportunity scholarships. Next Steps helps their mindset. It encourages seniors to complete high school and discover a career interest.
“The seniors could fill out one application for all the Idaho public colleges. It was a lot of fun and a lot of work. It was worth it in the end. I wish I had something like this when I was graduating from high school. Next Steps emphasizes kids go on and is able to set them up for success. The Next Steps grants are based on the number of students in grades eight through 12 in each school.”
Representatives from the University of Idaho, the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI), the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and BYU-Idaho were on hand to help.
As stated on its website, Next Steps Idaho is sponsored by the Idaho State Board of Education, and paid for by the College Access Challenge Grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Next Steps Idaho is a web-based statewide initiative designed to get Idaho’s students ready for life after high school, and in the process, help to meet the state’s goal of having 60 percent of Idahoans ages 25-34 possessing a degree or certificate by 2020.
For information about financial aid, visit the website at FSAID.ed.gov