FIRTH—The Firth City Council received some good news Wednesday night. They will have the final answer regarding a grant to get the city’s long-awaited sewer project underway. The answer will be presented to Mayor Brandon Jolley by end of business today.
Steven Woolf of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) was in attendance on Wednesday to present to the council the minor adjustments that will be needed to get the final say.
It was explained to the council that the only holdup at this point is the national level, but the money has to be allocated at the state level before May 15, otherwise the grant money is sent back into the national pool.
The only other thing that would hold up the progress would be if the council would not allow Jolley to sign a draft of the forms before the deadline because with a motion and signed draft, the ball would start rolling.
Woolf talked of the funding already secured for the project, stating that they entered the project with less than $3 million, but with the additional funding secured through an additional grant, loan, and increased Army Corps of Engineers dollars, the total now for the project is $6.285 million, with the biggest addition being a $2.064 million grant from the USDA. With the increased funds, the project will be able to move forward. Bids have already been sought and Firth has secured the contractor for the job. Forsgren Associates will be the engineering firm on the project with Dave Noel as the lead.
Some of the conditions surrounding the new grant and loan from the USDA include having the correct forms of insurance to protect the investment, correct liability insurance, and emergency funds on hand. These conditions are in place to protect all parties involved and to ensure that there are funds available when the need arises. It was explained that these funds are there to be used, and should be used when necessary. Noel explained that because they will be building the new treatment plant in the current location of the lagoon, they will not be considered in the floodplain because of the high dikes in place.
Once the amendment was explained, a motion was made and passed unanimously. Following the motion, Noel addressed the council in regard to scheduling a meeting with some or all of the members and mayor with the contractor that won the bid to discuss the steps going forward.
Noel emphasized that the meeting would be for informational purposes only, and could not be considered collective bargaining or negotiations. The meeting would be used to explain the process to the council members and mayor so that there is a joint understanding about the road ahead. The contractors’ bids are good through the end of May and with the newly secured funding, the project should start as expected in 2020. The initial plans for this project started in 2018 and had secured funding at that time through the USDA and Army Corps of Engineers.