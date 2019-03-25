FIRTH -- It's still early in the high school track and field season, but if the first couple of weeks are any indication, there is something special brewing in the water out in Firth.
It is true that the Firth ladies have always been special, but there is a group of four that are really special if the times they are putting up in the 4x400 meter relay. Granted, these four are the current state champions in the event, having won the 2A event at the state meet last May in Middleton.
Kaydee Park, Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess and Jaylyn McKinnon teamed up to bring home the gold medal but what they have been doing this spring is pretty phenomenal.
“We all got together and, aside from the obvious goal of repeating as state champions, we really want to break the state 2A record for the event,” Robbins said. “We talk about it, we know what each of us needs to do to make it happen, and we are dead set on making it happen.”
These four, in the first trip around the oval in the Firth Icebreaker, posted a time of 4:34.10, winning the event by half a lap or better. It was the best time in Idaho in the very first week of the season.
It is only getting better, because in the second week in a much more difficult meet at Sugar-Salem, teams like Madison (5A), host Sugar-Salem (3A), and Star Valley (3A) were all waiting for the Firth quartet.
It didn't matter, as Park, Robbins, Schiess, and McKinnon bettered their first week's time by more than 14 seconds and left the rest of the teams in their dust. That is pretty special when a 2A team can beat all comers.
“We didn't even know what our time was,” Schiess said. “We knew that we ran pretty fast, but the time when it was announced was a bit better than we were expecting.”
That comment is coming from someone whose best event may be the 800 meters, a race she doesn't particularly like, but knows it makes her better at other events. Schiess can probably do about anything when it comes to track and field. She is an accomplished long jumper, triple jumper, and has run individual events like the 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, and probably all of the relay teams.
“We all like the relays because they are all team-oriented and we are as well,” Schiess said. “I think that any one of us would trade individual honors for that team title.”
Those words come from an athlete that's top of the line in three sports. She has been all-conference in both volleyball and basketball and a state champion in track a year ago. She can and has done it all.
Yes, it is early, merely two weeks into the season, and there will be challengers out there in the upper classifications that have a license to improve as well, but posting a time of 4:20.98 is pretty unheard of. Yes, there are still at least six weeks until things get sorted out prior to the district tournament and then the all-important state tournament, but what do these girls think that they can get accomplished in that length of time? The sky is the limit, at least according to them.
Currently, Firth is at the top of the 2A rankings for 2019, easily the best 2A team in the state. When compared with the other classifications in the state, they rank third, less than three seconds behind Mountain View, a 5A school, and Ridgevue, a 4A school.
“We want to take it one week at a time, but it is hard not to look ahead and see who we might run against each week,” McKinnon said. “We each know what our target is and we know we have to work hard to achieve it, but we all know that we are capable of being the best.”
It would appear that the school record for the event is the first goal on the horizon, and when that record falls then the Fabulous Four want to get some individual awards at the district meet and repeat as the district and state champions.
“We are all athletes who have come together at the right time. We all like each other and we all work hard,” Park said. “We all know that we can do this if we all just do our part. We all know what we need to work on and we are set to each do our part. That is what makes us the team that we are.”
After that, who knows, because at least two of the four will return for another year, and there is help waiting in the wings for their chance to help this team win more championships.
It is almost as if the town has gathered together and encouraged 400-meter runners. There is a history in the event and the sport that makes athletes want to be part of the program, part of the "go for it" attitude and it doesn't matter what sport or what event in track it may be. The list of school records is littered with names like Park, McKinnon, Schiess, and maybe not Robbins yet, but it soon will be.
“It is a family thing,” McKinnon said. “I run the 400 and throw the discus because my brother did and at one time he held two school records. I am gunning for his his records, or at least records in his two events and I know my sister feels the same pressure.”
Freshman Addison Trent was in the top 10 in the most recent meet at Sugar-Salem and will only get better. There is also Nicole McKinnon, who finished 13th and is the younger sister of Jaylyn, so those two will have to be patient as they await their turn next year. Apparently, running the 400 is something the girls in Firth just are born to do and they do it well.
The 4x400 meter relay is definitely the event that the Firth girls' track team targets each and every year. Maybe other schools should take notice and target the event as well. It seems to be the thing to do.
It almost makes fans want to go to every single track and field meet Firth participates in, just to follow the progress of the Fabulous Four as they mount their attack on the state record.