FIRTH – Rain storms, dark clouds, and a pandemic would not be enough to stop the seniors of Firth High School from walking across the proverbial stage Wednesday night.
Just 10 minutes before the ceremony was to start, the rain appeared to be growing in strength. Friends, families, and the graduates were huddled under umbrellas and canopies with hopes of avoiding the downpour. The clock reached 7 p.m., the rain lifted, and the ceremony commenced.
The graduates walked down in front of the grandstands at the Firth High School football field to make their way to their seats in the stands. Members of the board, teachers, and administrators were already waiting for them.
Following the National Athem and an invocation, the school board wanted to recognize the retiring Sid Tubbs and the rest of the retiring teachers as well as Keith Drake from the high school. The ceremony quickly turned from these pleasantries to the Valedictorians’ addresses.
The first speaker was Nicole Adams, who asked her fellow graduates what they want to be when they grow up. She made the connection that people are not what they do. Instead, she recommended to her fellow graduates to continue to grow.
Deena Christensen, the second speaker, spoke about utilizing the tools that they have been given. It is with these tools that they will find themselves able to fix mistakes, grow, and advance into the next chapters in life.
Ella Daniels spoke next, expressing the appreciation of those around her. Her friends, family, and teachers that were always there, and the effort she put toward retaking classes to regain her 4.0 grade point average were the driving forces that pushed her to the end. She expressed gratitude for all those who have been helpful during her school career.
Jace Erickson spoke next, and presented a memory from his sophomore year. The first memory that came to his mind was that in dual-credit biology where the instructor started speaking so fast that he could not keep up. He made the correlation between the craziness this year and that moment then. “We are resilient,” Erickson stated.
Ivy Hansen addressed her classmates next. “This is our year,” she said. Hansen explained to her classmates that without the support of those around them and their families, it would not be the same. She concluded her minute with a joke for her dad.
“I want to thank my arms for always being at my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them.”
Desmond Killian then addressed his classmates. “Ever since kindergarten I aspired to be valedictorian. Even before I knew what it meant,” he started. He thanked everyone who helped him along the way and then joked about getting out of senior projects and having the first outdoor graduation in Firth in many years. “We have the same potential as we did when we walked in here,” he concluded.
Aurbrey Killpack would be the second to last to address her classmates. Killpack took a different approach, explaining that it is not the size of the message you send, but rather the context of that message. She used a historical acknowledgment from the Vietnam War where one of the prisoners of war was allowed to send a letter to his family. He was limited to 25 characters. So he chose his words carefully, but also made sure they would be able to know for sure that it was him. Killpack used this analogy with her fellow classmates; make decisions matter.
Kaydee Park rounded out the Valedictorian addresses. Park noted the strength of people and the resilience of the students. Historically, people strive to persevere. She challenged her classmates to go forth into their futures with strength.
After the eight speakers, the students were presented to those in attendance as graduates, receiving their diplomas, throwing their caps, and taking photos with family members and friends.