FIRTH – The fast-moving murder mystery “Murder Mansion” was performed at Firth High School on Friday and Monday nights. This is a farce written by Pat Cook.
There has been a five-year hiatus for drama productions at Firth High, so this was a much-anticipated return.
Director Michelle Miles was asked why she chose this play.
“It was performed seven years ago,” she said. “The play requires a large cast and one simple set. It is fun and fast-moving.
“Right out of the gate, the students got the timing. This is a great cast to work with. They were easy to direct.”
As stated in “The Cougar Chronicle” (the school’s news sheet), “The story starts as two newscasters go to the Billingsgate Mansion for a ghost story. Before they know it, they are joined by ghosts, ghostbusters, cheerleaders, convicts, cops, and more.”
Twenty students make up the cast who were supported by five crew members.
What did cast members enjoy about being in the play?
Mia Wanstrom, who plays Tiffany, said, “I’ve been watching plays since I’ve been in grade school. I enjoy being onstage.”
Kody Bolinder, who plays Freida, said, “It helped me get to know a lot of kids in our school. I had a lot of fun.”
“I loved my part; it’s always something I wanted to do,” Cambree Lewis said. She played Big Sally Pander.
“I liked hearing the kids laughing,” Hallie Prestwich said. She played Agnes.
“I loved it,” Aubrey Killpack said. “My character (newscaster Helen Highwater) is not really who I am. She is sassy and spunky.”
Jason Tucker, who played newscaster Carlisle Livermore, said, “I loved it. You get to express yourself in different ways as you meet different personalities.”