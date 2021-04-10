FIRTH – Firth School District Superintendent Basil Morris along with school board chair Katie Taylor met at the Firth City Hall building Thursday to meet with members of the community regarding the upcoming levy election in May.
The reason for the meeting was to create a dialogue between members of the community and the school officials regarding them seeking a plant facilities levy in May. Morris posted information online for those curious about the potential levy with a written explanation of what a plant facility levy is.
“The purpose of the levy is to allow the district to acquire, purchase or improve a school site or sites; to build a school house or school houses or other building or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings; to add to, remodel, or repair any existing buildings; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the district; to purchase school buses; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities, and other purposes authorized by Idaho Code §§ 33-901 and 33-1102,” the explanation said.
The questions started rolling in from different members of the public, with a few recurring themes. The first major hurdle that was presented to Morris and Taylor surrounded the lack of transparency from the district in the past and having supported supplemental levies in the past that had items highlighted in them with the same items that are noted in Morris’ document.
Different attendees asked for some proof of what jobs have been worked through, what the priority order will be, and when each project will be tackled. Those three distinct items held the interest of the community members as well as district officials.
Morris noted that he cannot speak for what was or was not done by previous administrations, but will research through the records to see what has been worked on in the past as well as posting a priority list for members of the community to review.
Morris spoke about areas the district has been spending money on to bandage things that he has identified to fix including the basketball court of the high school and the track at the athletic complex.
The basketball courts at the high school and middle school continue to need maintenance and Morris has met with those who conduct the upkeep who suggested a revitalization including new flooring which will save the district money in the long run, but will have a larger sticker price for the service.
Similar comments about the track around the football field have been made with different athletic directors of their competitors who have shared concern about the state of the the Firth track. The trees that line the property of the sports complex have stretched roots under the track and have created breaks in the track, causing tripping hazards for the competitors.
Safety and concern for the students was at the forefront of the parents’ concerns and those concerns are shared by the district. Morris made other notable comments to those in attendance, explaining that the school board would be voting later that evening at their monthly board meeting to vacate the reception of the second year of their current supplemental levy because the amount they would be receiving from the plant facilities levy would include the expected amount of the supplemental levy.
There were questions regarding what the funds would be spent on and if there were limitations as to what they could use the money on. Morris explained that with a plant facilities levy, the funds have limitations as to what they can be spent on which is different than a supplemental levy; a supplemental levy’s funds can be directed to anything in the general fund including salaries and purchasing of equipment whereas a plant facilities levy’s funds are limited under state statute.
One of the items that has been identified as a necessity included the HVAC system at the elementary school. Part of the reasoning for this had to do with how warm the school gets in the hot months and the safety of the staff and students. Some of the attendees agreed with this statement from Morris, but others made comments of attending that very school without air conditioning and surviving it just fine. Morris rebutted this comment, saying that he felt the same way about the need for a new HVAC system, but was shocked with the temperatures in the school, commenting that it reached nearly 90 degrees inside the school. He also noted that the electrical system in the school struggles on the hot days because of all of the window-mounted A/C units in the school stressing the system and even tripping the breakers. The disruption of comfortable air temperatures is one thing, but the disruption in the learning process is completely different, he said.
As the town hall-style meeting reached a conclusion, Morris expressed thanks to those who came to the meeting and invited them to the second town hall meeting that will be held on April 28. Those who are curious about the plant facilities levy and how it will be utilized should attend the May 13 meeting to have their questions answered before heading to the polls on May 18.