FIRTH –It’s a wonderful thing when someone lives to be 100 years old. It’s more rare when she is the second in her family to hit this milestone, and it’s touching when a community like Firth rallies around their friend and family member, Mildred Mecham, to help her celebrate it.
On Friday night, the people of Firth gathered at the high school in preparation for a surprise parade in Mecham’s honor. They had planned it out and made sure to keep it a secret so she would be surprised when all of her friends and family made their appearance driving by and waving. She was brought outside to sit with one of her sons who is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
When Mecham was asked her secret to living such a long life, she replied, “Having love and faith in the gospel — loving God, family, and friends.” Her son Phil also noted that his mother has always been one to drink cream. Her family jokingly stated that her love for cream may be what has pushed her to this milestone.
Mecham’s husband passed away 25 years ago, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing on. She puts her faith in God and the gospel and plans to continue enjoying the time she has with friends and family.
Those close to her made sure to take this unique opportunity to share their well wishes with her, trying to remain mindful of social distancing.
Kellie Park, Firth High School teacher and Mecham’s neighbor, helped arrange the parade along with Mecham’s son Phil. They had everyone staged at the high school at 6:30 p.m. and promptly started the parade at 7 p.m.