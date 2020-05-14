FIRTH – The strength of Bingham County is shown in the fact that citizens can put their differences aside and bond together to make the collective group stronger.
It is continually stated that it is great to be a Russet, or it is a great day to be a Bronco, and yet when some group steps up in competition and has a championship on the line, everyone roots for Snake River or Sho-Ban or Firth as well.
One small community continually shows how how it can bond together to make each other stronger and better.
Several times that a home in the community has burned down and the community of Firth is there for each other to rebuild and restore what was lost.
When a special anniversary or birthday comes around, the community kept a special present secret and surprised with a parade in honor of a momentous occasion.
One of the most awe-inspiring Veteran’s Day ceremonies occurs every year at Firth High School, put together by the senior class of the school and includes everyone in the community. These are all special things about Firth, but now comes what may be the most special of what the town brings to Bingham County.
In what is becoming an uneasy time in the country, the COVID-19 pandemic, Firth has stepped up once again to show us the way.
On Wednesday, led by Stewart Portela, the community of Firth gathered around and came up with an idea to celebrate our first responders, our truckers, and those essential employees that made it to work each and every day to make sure that the rest of us remained safe and healthy.
It may not have been the biggest ceremony ever, but nearly 50 Firth citizens gathered with some first responders and waved flags at the truckers and passers-by at a lonely overpass on I-15. It was the overpass on 600 N. out of Firth, a couple of miles north of the Rose/Firth exit, and there were horns honking and lights flashing and the response was tremendous.
Those who gathered were honoring the efforts of those who have endured during the COVID-19 pandemic and who have put it all on the line to help everyone else survive.
“We had an idea and we worked it to honor those who have been helping all of us,” Portela said. “As we come out of this pandemic, we wanted to show our appreciation and this seemed to be the best way of doing it and involve everyone who wanted to be involved.”
There were flags blowing in the wind as the vehicles passed by underneath the overpass from the north and from the south and the drivers continually showed their support and thanks for the honor with their honking of horns and flashing of lights. People also joined the rally after it began shortly after 6 p.m., keeping the group numbers up.
Joined by a pair of Firth fire trucks with their lights working overtime, it was quite the spectacle to be seen.