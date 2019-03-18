FIRTH — Firth High School kicked off the 2019 track and field season with the annual Firth Icebreaker Thursday, and while a lot of the events were short on competitors and times and distances may have been about what you would expect with most of the athletes were prepping indoors with the rash of winter weather in Eastern Idaho, there were some events that produced some eye opening times for this early in the season.
Many of the Firth athletes, especially those from state winning medal performances last spring, were able to post season-best times for the schools in the 2A classification and set the bar pretty high for the other 2A schools to at least aim for in coming weeks.
It is early and probably too early to be pointing out these outstanding performances, but in track, it is often better to have a target on your back early on rather than be the one trying to play catch up to another competitor.
The girls’ side of things were especially impressive with wins and seconds that that will definitely be targeted by others in the state as the season progresses.
Boys’ Team Scores
South Fremont 164
Firth 141
North Fremont 84
West Jefferson 72
Oakley 65.5
Butte County 51.5
Clark County 17
Girls’ Team Scores
Firth 158
South Fremont 133.5
West Jefferson 131.5
North Fremont 83
Butte County 46
Oakley 21
Clark County 6
Boys’ Results
100 Meters
3rd Canon Carpenter Firth 12.92
200 Meters
3rd Austin Smith Firth 25.96
4th Canon Carpenter Firth 25.98
400 Meters
3rd Mitch Harrison Firth 54.88
4th Angel Arriaga Firth 54.95
1600 Meters
3rd Caleb Gardner Firth 5:23.54
3200 Meters
4th Nathaniel Frame Firth 12:06.85
110 Meter Hurdles
4th Seth Woodland Firth 18.57
300 Meter Hurdles
2nd Seth Woodland Firth 46.10
4 X 100 Relay
1st Firth (Austin Smith, Tanner Thayne
Athan Blonquist, Jason Tucker) 49.56
4 X 200 Relay
1st Firth (Austin Smith, Austin Jacobsesn
Kaden Arave, Zeb Johnson) 1:47.09
4 X 400 Relay
1st Firth (Mitch Harrison, Angel Arriaga,
Kaden Arave, Zeb Johnson) 4:05.64
Shot Put
2nd Josh Jolley Firth 41-08
Long Jump
1st Wyatt Matheson Firth 19-09.75
Triple Jump
3rd Callen Jolley Firth 36-08
Girls’ Results
100 Meters
4th Addison Trent Firth 14.47
200 Meters
2nd Addison Trent Firth 29.49
400 Meters
1st Jaylyn McKinnon Firth 1:02.88
2nd Cassi Robbins Firth 1:04.80
800 Meters
2nd Abby Schiess Firth 2:37.22
1600 Meters
4th Madi Popwell Firth 6:50.00
300 Meters
4th Kiley Mecham Firth 55.62
4 X 100 Meter Relay
2nd Firth 57.00
4 X 200 Meter Relay
1st Firth (Kaydee Park, Addison Trent, Kiley Mecham, Cassi Robbins) 1:57.07
4 X 400 Meter Relay
1st Firth (Kaydee Park, Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon) 4:34.10
Medley Relay
1st Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith,
Abby Schiess, Kiley Mecham) 2:02.11
Discus
3rd Aspen Johnson Firth 79-00
4th Jaylyn McKinnon Firth 77-06
High Jump
1st Tara Butler Firth 4-10
2nd Cassi Robbins Firth 4-10
4th Madi Popwell Firth 4-08
Long Jump
3rd Addison Trent Firth 14-01.50
Triple Jump
1st Abby Schiess Firth 31-11.00
2nd Tara Butler Firth 30-10.25
Best mark in 2A in Idaho
Second best mark in 2A in Idaho