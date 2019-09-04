FIRTH -- Firth Mayor Vincent Winn Larson, 70, of Firth, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a battle against cancer.
Larson was born June 11, 1949, in Shelley, to John Warland Larson and Lois Catron Larson. He grew up and spent his whole life in Firth, graduating from Firth High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelors of Education.
Larson taught school for 25 years and was the mayor of Firth for 13 years.
He is survived by his wife, Cynda Kay Larson of Firth; daughter, Michelle (Don) Simper of Greenriver, Wyo.; son, Vincent (Brianne) Larson of Firth; daughter, Heather (Doug) Barrie of Idaho Falls; son, Jason Larson of Firth; daughter, Hillary (Scott) Pemberton of Salem, Ore.; daughter, Hailey (Justin) Smith of Boise; son, Joshua (Erika) Larson of Nampa; brother, John (Betty) Larson of Rigby; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Basalt Ward, 823 North 6758 East, with Bishop Drew Park, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Basalt Ward, 823 North 6758 East, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.