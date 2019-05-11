FIRTH – The Firth Mill and Elevator has been serving the needs of area farmers and ranchers for nearly 100 years, 47 of them under the management of Claude Mecham.
But its focus has changed, and if there were such a place as a variety store for things related to agricultural pursuits, that term would surely befit the business today.
Since he bought the mill and elevator in 1972, Claude has expanded and changed the business so much its founder wouldn’t recognize it from the flour co-op it started as, and that’s due to changes in the grain industry as well as in the customer base.
While he still stocks products that farmers and ranchers rely on, Claude says the change in his customer base is primarily due to the number of people buying homes in the country with small acreages where they can raise a few head of livestock, and smaller plots where they can raise smaller animals like goats and rabbits or poultry – chickens, turkeys, ducks and pheasants.
Whatever the animal is, it needs feed and other things to prosper, so if Claude doesn’t have it on hand, he soon will and that’s how his business grows.
Not only that, if a customer’s in need of advice on anything related to the growing of plants and animals, it can be found at Firth Mill and Elevator as well. “We don’t have classes or seminars or anything like that,” Claude said, “but if you have a problem and one of us can’t shed some light on it, you’ve got a really big problem.”
By “us” he refers to himself and his staff of three full-time employees – assistant manager Thomas Jolley, greenhouse manager Julie Wilmot – whom he calls Mother Nature – and man of all work Braxton Jenson, a high school student who works weekends and after school.
Claude loves his business so much he hopes he never has to retire, and says he’s so grateful to his customers that he started to have a special day for them six years ago.
It’s called Customer Appreciation Day and it takes place two weeks before Memorial Day Weekend, so if you’re in the market for what the M&E carries, this coming Thursday, Friday, and Saturday you can munch on free hot dogs and chips and drink homemade root beer as you shop.
The Firth Mill and Elevator began life in the early 1900s as a flour co-op, a place for area farmers to sell and mill their wheat and barley crops. Located adjacent to the railroad tracks, it was handy for shipping those crops to more populated areas like Ogden or to the port of Lewiston for transporting to places farther away.
The business eventually came into the hands of Claude’s cousin, M.H. Mecham, and Claude went to work for him on his 19th birthday. “I did anything there was to do,” he said, “sweeping floors, unloading trucks, cleaning grain – and I worked for $70 a week, even during harvest when our work days were 14 hours or longer.”
He learned the business from the ground up, Claude said, and it was work he enjoyed. When his cousin decided to retire in 1972, he decided to buy it. He had a small herd of beef cattle that he sold to get the down payment and his father, Deloy, co-signed for the bank loan. “My dad and my mother, Dale, were the ones who helped me get started,” he said.
He added a seed-cleaning plant and stocked more livestock feed along with things like rock salt and vaccines for cattle, salt for taxidermists. Things began to change when the large corporations moved into Idaho, Claude said, and he was finally forced out of the grain business.
He and his late wife, Linda, who worked as his partner, decided they needed to increase their sales so they began to diversify further. They began catering to a wider variety of customers, built a greenhouse to grow flower and vegetable starts, and started stocking small livestock and poultry.
“The more different things we ordered, the more people asked for,” Claude said, “and it just keeps growing. This year, I started ordering more shrubs and some trees. I try to put in 20 to 40 new things every year.”
He stocks certified seed potatoes, buys vegetable seed in bulk, and repackages it for sale to save his customers money
The mill now makes its own brand of specialty livestock feed and is the only local business that does so, Claude said. The feed is made of wheat and barley and a nutritional supplement they buy in Draper, UT. It’s also the only place he knows of where you can still walk in and buy a sack of wheat to feed your poultry. He also stocks feed for specific purposes, like fattening broiler chickens or making laying hens better producers. Whatever the need, it’s sure to be found at the Firth M&E.
If you’re into chickens, you’ll find at least 10 different breeds there, including the Ameraucana, which lays blue eggs and one that lays olive green eggs. And Claude says some people are now buying chickens for their color. He also sells three kinds of turkeys and other things too numerous to mention.
As we visited, Claude got up several times to wait on customers.
“How many bags do you want?” he asks. Sometimes it six, sometimes 10, sometimes fewer. Whatever the price, he rings up the sale and the customer goes outside to tell Jensen how many bags he’s paid for, and no checking up is necessary. “If you’re honest with people and don’t lie to them, they treat you the same.”
The store was a beehive of activity this weekend as car after car pulled up and disgorged families looking to buy the Mother’s Day baskets made up of flowering plants from the greenhouse.
Firth Mill and Elevator has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Its business hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.