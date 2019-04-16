FIRTH – The Community Orchestra at Firth presented its Spring Concert last Saturday in the Firth High School gymnasium. The 60-member orchestra is directed by Angela Carlson.
The Idaho Falls Choralaires, directed by Lisa Humpherys, sang two pieces: “Thankful” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.” The orchestra accompanied the choir on the piece “Thankful.”
“I am very thankful the Idaho Falls Choralaires joined us,” Carlson said. “The song, ‘Thankful,’ was a real highlight for me. We can be the difference; we can make changes. It was an honor to have the Choralaires here to sing.”
The orchestra performed a mosaic of music ranging from the “Procession of Nobles” by Rimsky-Korsakov to “Pirates of the Caribbean” arranged by Ted Ricketts. A medley of pieces by George and Ira Gershwin was also performed. The medley included “Love is Here to Stay,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Embraceable You,” “I’ve Got Rhythm,” and “Fascinatin’ Rhythm.”
The saxophone duet of Dale Christensen on alto sax and Richard Lindsay on tenor sax was a crowd-pleaser. They played “Dear Hearts & Gentle People,” “You are my Sunshine,” “Five-Foot-Two” and “To Think You’ve Chosen Me.”
Melanie Likes, playing her piccolo, was the featured soloist on |Pennywhistle Jig” from “The Molly Maguires” by Henry Mancini.
A trombone quartet — featuring Greg Anderson, Garth Harker, Jerry Lee, and Colby Hatton — played the polka, “Funny Trombones.” Their cheering section was enthusiastic.
The theme from “Superman” was performed and the concert ended with the piece, “Liberty,” by Rossano Galante.
Firth High School Principal Jeff Gee said, “The concert was wonderful. My favorite piece was the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’”
Concert goer Barb Meina said her favorite parts were the sax duet, the choir, and Gershwin music.
Musicians who play in the orchestra come from the length of eastern Idaho — from Rexburg to Springfield. Practice begins again the first Saturday of May in the Firth High School music room. Musicians of all ages are welcome.
“If you haven’t played your instrument in 40 years, get it out of your closet and come join us,” Carlson said.
The Idaho Falls Choralaires will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, in the Thunder Ridge High School Auditorium in Idaho Falls. All are welcome to attend this free concert.