BLACKFOOT – For the first time in the history of Celebrate Blackfoot, an orchestra will play patriotic music Saturday at 9 p.m., an hour before the fireworks show.
The 60-member Community Orchestra at Firth will be playing an hour of patriotic music including “Fanfare For the Common Man,” “This Is My Country,” “Liberty Bell March,” “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The volunteer orchestra started in 2002. Musicians come from across eastern Idaho, from Rexburg to Blackfoot, to practice in the music room each Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m. at Firth High School.
Speaking about playing for Celebrate Blackfoot, percussionist Frank Fuell said, “I’m excited. Maybe we will pick up some more players when they see how much fun we are having.”
Saxophonist Mike Mooney said, “I love live music. Playing music that’s loved is so much the better in a live setting. People will be able to listen in a live setting like they used to do.
Orchestra director Angela Carlson said, “This is Americana at its best. Playing in an outside amphitheater for patriotic events is the best. This is the epitome of being an American.
“It is an honor to direct these musicians who travel from all over eastern Idaho from Rexburg to Blackfoot.”
The orchestra was invited to play for Celebrate Blackfoot by Bingham Memorial Hospital.