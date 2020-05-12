FIRTH – The Firth community is once again working to show its support of not only the trucking fraternity, but also those who have been working as "essentials" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the community and all who would like to join them are gathering on the Firth overpass at I-15 (600 N.) today at 6 p.m. to honor our country and show support for the truckers and essential workers who have been working to keep us safe and keep our supply chains to the stores open for consumers.
The group will gather with flags, banners, and signs to show their support and welcome everyone, especially families, to gather with them to lend support to the effort.
The event will likely last around an hour.
“We are hoping to show everyone how much we appreciate the efforts of the truckers, essential workers, and the first responders who have been so prominent in our lives over the past couple of months,” said Stewart Portela, event organizer. “We have been touched by the tireless efforts of these individuals for the past two months and what could be another month or so of effort down the road. They have been there for us and we need to let them know that we have noticed and are appreciative of their efforts.”
Portella has also been the coordinator of the annual Veteran's Day ceremony for Firth High School.
The event will be exercising correct social gathering recommendations as prescribed by CDC and the State of Idaho.
This is a Firth community event, but all interested parties are encouraged to attend and lend a hand, bring a flag and help to show support.