FIRTH — In a surprise Thursday night, Principal Jeff Gee of Firth High School formally announced his resignation to the school board during its regular meeting.
Gee, the principal at Firth for the past 12 years, has accepted the position of superintendent of the Ririe School District.
“I am really accepting this new challenge with mixed emotions,” Gee said. “I am very happy at Firth, my daughters have attended Firth schools for their whole education, and it will be tough to leave.”
Gee, who has been instrumental in many of the ongoing programs at Firth High School, received accolades from the Firth board when the letter of resignation was read.
“I am not running away from Firth High School, I am going to a new challenge,” Gee said. “My family is not moving away from Firth for at least the next year, my daughter Hailey is set to graduate in May of 2020 and we owe her that much.”
Ririe had recently announced the loss of its superintendent, who had accepted the same position in the Shelley School District, opening the job in Ririe.
“I will not be a stranger to the Firth area for a while,” Gee said. “I will be at athletic events whenever possible and I will still be a resident of Firth for at least the next year.”