FIRTH – Upgrades to the Firth sewer and wastewater treatment plant continue to take shape as the project crests a full year of work. Firth Mayor Brandon Jolley noted in correspondence that their project continues to inch closer to the completed stage but will not be finished until the weather cools a little bit.
The Firth sewer project was a rollercoaster of a circumstance as they were awarded funds from the USDA who offered them a time-sensitive grant. The original grant was not completed in time, and they would have to re-award the grant to the town of Firth. Stephen Wolfley explained the details behind the grant to the Firth City Council as well as the terms to receiving the money.
The grant that was presented to Firth would secure the majority of the funding needed to not only start the project, but also complete it. A representative from Forsgren Engineering noted that the project would need some special construction actions to be completed, including the dikes that need to be created to remove the lagoon space from being considered in the flood zone. The construction crew drained and removed the old liners before building around the current location and installing new liners so there is minimal chance for contamination caused by the facility.
The new wastewater treatment plant will provide Firth the opportunity to continue to grow as well as service those who currently live there for years to come. As the project gets closer to completion, more information will be presented.
FIRTH CITY HALL UPGRADES
The sewer system is not the only thing under construction in Firth. The city council voted to make some upgrades to City Hall where they will upgrade the building to be ADA compliant. The process has been a long time coming and necessary. Jolley noted that the city has wanted to do this ADA project for a while now and is proud that they have continued with their projects at a steady pace.