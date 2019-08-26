FIRTH – A Harvest Market takes place in Firth each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon across the street from the Firth Mill at 101 E. Center in Firth.
Tamales, cinnamon rolls, vegetables — a variety of squash and cucumbers, freshly grilled corn-on-the-cob — flowers and herbs, pies, including huckleberry pie, jams, jellies and syrups, and homemade chocolates were for sale last Saturday.
Ronda Schuldt was displaying and selling her pressed flower art. Her husband, Larry, builds the frames from recycled wood.
“I started making this art because I wanted to keep the flowers from my father-in-law’s funeral,” Ronda said. “I’ve been doing it for two years.”
Most of the flowers come from the couple’s garden or from friends’ gardens.
“I press the flowers when they are fresh,” Ronda said. “I arrange the flowers how I want them shaped and then press them between paper towels and typing paper. It takes four to six weeks to press the flowers.”
Ronda can be contacted at naturestreasuresRS@gmail.com.
“This is the third year the Harvest Market has been open,” Julie Wilmot said. “It’s free to participate if people are interested. People need to contact me the week before they want to participate so I can advertise what will be available.
“We request people sell fresh produce or homemade items,” she added.
To participate, contact Wilmot at Firth Mill by calling (208) 346-6122.