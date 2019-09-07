FIRTH — Firth Mayor Vincent Winn Larson was taken from the Basalt Ward chapel to the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery Saturday in a way that represented his years of service to the community.
The City of Firth owns a 1937 fire truck, and at the request of Larson’s family, that truck was polished up so it could serve as a hearse.
Larson had served as mayor of Firth for the past 13 years. He passed away Tuesday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.
Firth City Council President Brandon Jolley said Larson’s battle with T-cell lymphoma started at the end of December.
Jolley will serve as acting mayor until the council is able to appoint a new person to that position, and then that person will serve out the remaining two years of Larson’s term.
The next Firth council meeting is Wednesday night. Jolley said he wasn’t sure if the council will choose an interim mayor then or at the following meeting, but he doesn’t anticipate a long wait.
For now, however, the town is mourning the loss of a longtime leader and volunteer in various roles, including as an educator and his service with the Shelley-Firth Fire Department.
“It’s hard for me personally, we were very close and he was a dear friend,” Jolley said. “He served the community well for his entire life. At times he was in a thankless position where he put countless hours in, specifically with work on our wastewater treatment plant. He put in countless hours researching that project, but we’re able to move ahead with it now which is a tribute to him.”
Jolley served with Larson on the fire department for 16 years, and worked with him on the city council for 10 years.
“He was a friend and a mentor, he was the type of person that took great joy in seeing people,” Jolley said. “We will miss him a lot.”
Tim Shurtz served with Larson on the city council for four years before giving up his seat which went to Jolley, as well as serving in the fire department with him. Shurtz remembered Larson for the many ways he served the community.
“He taught school at Firth for 30 years. He also worked part-time at Idaho Supreme for 20 years,” he said.
“I feel bad. He worked hard his entire life, his commitment to doing good for the community never stopped. He taught kids, he put out fires. There wasn’t much that guy didn’t do. We all enjoyed his morning calls, our communications check. He’d always say ‘it’s a lovely day in downtown Firth.’ He had a really good sense of humor, he was an all-around good guy. He was the type of guy you want around when you need help. He’s going to be missed.”
Robert Dial, Firth’s public works director, knew Larson for 50 years.
“He will be greatly missed,” Dial said. “He sure wanted to see the sewer project completed, and now we’re hoping to bid it out this next spring. He cared about the city a lot.”