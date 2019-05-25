FIRTH – Firth High School graduated 51 seniors Thursday night. A full gymnasium celebrated the accomplishments of these young people.
Eight valedictorians and the salutatorian addressed their classmates.
Valedictorians Grace Christensen and Jennalyn Fielding reminisced about their elementary school years.
“Besides what we learned in class, on the playground we were not to cross the big bad red line,” Fielding said. “This exercise taught us right from wrong.”
“One of the difficulties of being with the same 50 kids for 13 years is it is difficult to date anyone because you remember them as that snotty-nosed kid … or you discover he is your cousin,” Christensen added.
“Don’t be childish but do be childlike,” Fielding concluded.
Abby Schiess and Kai Park presented lessons from middle school.
Schiess said, “In Mrs. Tanner’s class we learned about patriotism and migrated to her room because it has the most oxygen because she had the most plants. Mr. Reeves’ class was mostly empty because most of his students were sitting in the hall copying encyclopedia pages. The ones in his classroom were usually playing chess.
“In sixth grade, we had crushes, she said. One classmate admitted “he was trapped in a vicious love triangle.”
Park said, “In Jolley’s class, we studied health and did wall push-ups and sit-ups. We learned how to gamble to get out of math class.”
In conclusion, he said, “Memories take us back but dreams take us forward.”
Morgan Reynolds and Erin Richardson continued on to high school memories.
“We learned lines from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and Mr. Portela showed us the best way to hide a body. In our high school years, we learned how to work hard and become involved.”
Richardson said she joined the Firth High School winning tradition about a year and a half ago.
“As a senior class, we had a day of kindness,” she said. “We cleaned cemeteries, parks, and assisted at the senior citizen center.”
She added, “We have ‘Cougar Kindness Wall’ where special needs are placed. One of our basketball players was seriously injured in a game. One day, our student body came together to pray for him and each other as well. The student body raised funds for breast cancer awareness and gave the funds to my aunt, who they do not know, because she is facing terminal cancer.
“I have had health issues this year and the outpouring of support I have received from Firth High School has been so helpful,” Richardson said. “Try to win at life. Keep the winning tradition alive — on the sports field — and also win at life.”
Tanner Killpack and Jaylyn McKinnon spoke about the future step.
“We are prepared and attempting to be adults,” Killpack said. “Today is about our future. We are leaving this comfortable place and heading out for the unknown.”
McKinnon said, “The future is always the next step. Build our characters; become individuals.”
Salutatorian Adisyn Mattson said, “I can say I never ate a school lunch. We are here with the help of many people along the way. Our parents gave us confidence to succeed. Our teachers were patient and advocates for good.”
“We are survivors,” she added. “We survived tests, days and semesters; now we can say we survived high school.
She concluded, “’To quote William Shakespeare, ‘Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.’ Be kind; work hard; be selfless; be unsung heroes. How we treat others will determine who we are.”
Counselor Peggy Hunt retired after working in the Firth School District for 37 years.
After 12 years as the FHS principal, Jeff Gee is moving on to become the superintendent of the Ririe School District.
Superintendent Sid Tubbs said, “We gave him a plague that reads, ‘Once a Cougar, always a Cougar.’”
Choosing military careers are Zeb Johnson, who has joined the Air Force, and Kaylee Uribe, who has joined the Army.
Abby Schiess and Colton Mecham were recognized as the overall female and male athlete respectively.
Scholarships were presented and a slide show of the senior class was shown.
The ceremony was rich in music. The Community Orchestra played prelude music, the processional and recessional. The class of 2019 sang “We Are the World.”
The Idaho Falls Choralaires Ensemble, directed by Lisa Humpherys, sang “Thankful.”
The slide show contained two statements. A quote from Confucius was used that states, “Wherever you go — go with all your heart.” It concluded by stating, “We’re all in this together.”