FIRTH – The Firth School District #59 held their regular monthly meeting of the board of trustees on Thursday and after the usual format of approving the agenda and consent agenda the board got down to business.
The board has set a work session with ISBA Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.
There was an update and discussion regarding the new bus barn and its current state of construction. The barn has the frame up and the windows installed and the next stage will be the installation of doors, hopefully this week, and that will be followed by installation of the insulation and then the roof and walls.
The project, including the finalization of the interior, is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 1 and transportation director Kim Kunz feels comfortable that the project will be completed by the target date.
There was also some discussion of moving the monthly board meetings to different school locations rather than just holding them at the middle school. There were pros and cons offered, from the current location being stable and everyone knows where it is, to if the meeting is moved around, there could be confusion for the patrons of the district finding the location. Another pro was the exposure to the different principals of the schools and getting additional first hand exposure to students and their progress academically.
There was a brief discussion of the re-opening of the schools plan with everything status quo and things were progressing as planned for the opening. There is an increase in the student enrollment for this fall. Things appear to be on course for a good opening day this week.
Kunz gave a rundown on the bus routes that have been proposed and the way the buses were routed and everything is set to start as they ended last spring. With a small community, there are only eight bus routes and all of the drivers have been hired and are trained and ready to go. Kunz said everything appears to be set for a very smooth opening and the safety of the bus routes is spot on for the beginning of school.
The board then discussed some possible goals for the board and superintendent for the coming school year and those will be finalized in the next month and presented at the September meeting.
There were first readings of the following policies for the purpose of updating the Policy Manual: 3270, 3270p, 3525, 7400p2, 7400p3, 7236, 4175 and 2611. The board approved of the first readings by a vote of 5-0.
There were no second readings on the agenda and the board discussed some agenda items for future meetings and action.
The board then took action on Policy 3080 and suspended that policy by a vote of 5-0.
The board approved the Safety Busing and Route as submitted by Kunz by a vote of 5-0.
The board also approved the re-opening plan as submitted and giving authority to the superintendent with the power to make emergency actions in regards to the plan, which would include the movement from “green” to “yellow” in the overall re-opening plan for the schools.