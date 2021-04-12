FIRTH – The Firth School Board met on Thursday evening to discuss the road ahead for the remainder of the school year as well as plans to seek a plant facilities levy in place of their supplemental levy.
Katie Taylor, board chairperson, called the meeting to order following their public input session at Firth City Hall. Along with Superintendent Basil Morris, they shot across town to Firth Middle School for the board meeting.
Taylor and Morris provided an update to the board regarding the turnout of the question-and-answer segment that they had held with the community before Taylor opened the floor to the board to discuss and vote on forgoing reception of funds for the second year of their supplemental levy.
Trustee Casey Park made the motion to forgo reception of funds for the second year of the supplemental levy contingent on the plant facilities levy after Morris explained that they would be able to deny the funds by not signing the documents with Bingham County to receive those tax dollars. He explained that when he was first told that it was that simple, he sought information from trusted advisors in the financial industry as well as superintendents of other districts who told him the same thing — all they would have to do is not sign the documents and the taxes would not be collected on behalf of the Firth School District. The motion was seconded and passed unanimously.
Later in the meeting, they heard reports from Karisa Hillman who has been leading their Mission and Visions committee. Hillman said they have chosen a theme they wish to follow which speaks of inclusion in education and uplifting the students. Her goal is to incorporate this newly-built program from kindergarten through high school for the students and want to empower the parents and students through volunteer work and community activism.
The fledgling program will take its first flight at freshman night in May where they will share more about the program for others to see.
Hillman explained that since stepping into this role, she has found herself diving deeper and deeper into the world of motivation and even made jokes of her kids giving her a hard time about being so enthralled with it.
She noted that she hopes they will reevaluate the name of the committee from Missions and Visions committee to something more in line with what they have angled toward. The committee will be divided into multiple levels that will focus on their respective age groups, adding that what works for the younger children will not be the same as what works with the high school students.
Hillman’s presentation was followed by the discussion of updated district policies which included how business would be conducted in future school board meetings. Morris introduced the idea of using some of Robert’s Rules of Order which would limit public comment to no more than three minutes and would also limit what can and cannot be commented on.
Members of the board liked the suggestion, and will make any revisions between that reading and the second reading at the following board meeting. Tied to that policy was adjustments to the board’s ability to discuss items openly and it was suggested that each member look at the policy and be ready to discuss it at the next meeting.
At their May meeting, the Firth School Board will go through their second readings on these policies as well as hear a report from Firth High School Principal Keith Drake regarding graduation and the school’s plan to handle it.