FIRTH – In a surprising move that caught many people by surprise, the Firth School District board of trustees withdrew an offer to hire Brandon Hammond as the new district superintendent and have offered the position to Basil Morris.
Citing difficulty to come to an agreement on a compensation package with Hammond, the board convened and made a new offer to Morris, who was the principal at Snake River Junior High School at the time.
Morris has since resigned his position with the Snake River School District and has accepted the offer from the Firth School District.
Morris will take over duties from the retiring Sid Tubbs on July 1, 2020, and will embark on his journey as the Firth superintendent.
Morris has spent the majority of the past year as the principal at Snake River Junior High School and has come highly recommended by Snake River Superintendent David Kerns.
Originally, Morris came to the Snake River position from Texas and has been working on his administrative certificate at Idaho State University.