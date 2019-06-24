FIRTH – During their June board meeting, Firth trustees approved the 2019-20 school district budget, stipends for three coaches, and introduced the new hires for the coming school year.
Science and military history teacher Stewart Portela has retired.
“He is a legend,” Superintendent Sid Tubbs said.
Explaining the differences in the school budget, business manager Julie Cederberg said, “This is the best time I’ve had putting together a budget. For the past three years, the trend has been an increase in student count, giving (the school district) an increase of four units and an increase of $700,000 (from the state). Our numbers continue to grow.
“I look for trends,” she said. “In the past four years, the trend has been an increase in student count.”
Three years ago, the average daily attendance (ADA) increased by 20 students; the past two years, the student population has increased by 30 students.
In the 2019-20 school budget, the salary career ladder was approved that included a 5 percent salary increase for non-certified employees.
Two more teaching positions have been added and another library aide hired. Each of the three buildings will have its own library aide.
The budget also includes an increase of one full-time administrator, giving the school a full-time superintendent and three principals. For the past few years, Sid Tubbs has served as superintendent and the principal at A.W. Johnson Elementary.
“The cost of insurance from Blue Cross increased by 6 percent for the coming year,” Cederberg said. “(The school district) is still able to pay for 100 percent of employees’ premiums.”
There is an increase in the library budget and the cost for fuel and transportation and an increase for supplies for each school.
Cederberg continued, “FICA and PERSI will be paid for food service staff and there has been a 2 percent increase for student occupied buildings.”
In the district’s contingency fund, $70,000 has been added to supplement an additional full-time administrator. The district is also receiving money for school improvement for teaching math.
Transportation Supervisor Kim Kunz presented the possibility of cameras being placed on buses.
“In 2011, we had digital cameras on buses but that has not worked well,” he said. “The federal government increased the height of school bus seats by eight inches. This made the digital cameras ineffective and has given kids a place to hide.”
He proposed a four-camera system — one in front of the bus, one in the center, one in the back and one on the stop arm.
Kunz estimated the cost of cameras on six route buses would be approximately $3,200 installed per bus.
“I would give us a little more security,” he said. “It captures audio as well.”
Trustee Brian Esplin suggested investigating supplemental funding for these cameras.
Trustees approved paying a full stipend to the boys’ soccer head coach, soccer assistant coach, and assistant track coach.
“These positions were not funded because of the budget cuts necessary in the 2008, 2009 and 2010 budgets,” trustee Casey Park said. “It is exciting that students and coaches are eager for these programs.”
Firth Fire Chief Dale Mecham suggested what the Firth Fire Department could do to help the school district, including inspecting the sprinkler and fire systems in each of the buildings and active shooter training.
New hires include Jessica Tillman, who will teach middle school English; James Huml, middle school special education, wrestling and football; Sy Elijah, middle school science; Cassidy Dutton, high school agriculture and science; and Traci Hucaba, fourth grade.
Because of Portela’s retirement, another science teacher will need to be hired in the high school.
“After 90 days of not being employed at the school district, Portela hopes to come back to teach,” Tubbs said. “This is allowed by the State of Idaho.”
He said, “This is the most new hires the district has been able to hire since 1991. That was the year I was hired when there were 19 new people hired. There are lots of changes, it’s exciting.”