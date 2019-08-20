FIRTH – Firth schools opened Monday with changes in administrators, and new teachers have been added to the school staff. “According to registration, we are up in numbers,” Firth School District Superintendent Sid Tubbs reported. “There are six new teachers, which is a change from last year. Typically, we don’t have much of a turnover.” The new teachers are Jessica Tillman, middle school English; Cassidy Dutton, high school science and agriculture; Traci Huckaba, fourth grade; Syon Elijah, middle school science; James Huml, middle school special education and wrestling coach; and Jessica Harker, high school science. Tubbs explained, “Our new high school and middle school principals were both science teachers so they needed to be replaced. “The kids are ready; the staff is ready. We are excited to get another year started and to get the routines down. Each year is a little bit different.” At the end of June, former Firth High School principal Jeff Gee resigned his position in Firth to accept the position of superintendent at the Ririe School District. That resignation started many changes in the Firth district. Both Keith Drake, the principal at Firth High, and Roger Harrison, the principal at Firth Middle School, were formerly science teachers in the district. Commenting about the opening of the new school year, Drake said, “We’ve had a lot of changes with our existing people and the new staff. It is going to be an exciting and good year.” Harrison said this year’s theme in the middle school is “Rise Up.” Middle School special education teacher James Huml said, “To me, the theme encourages students to make friends and have new experiences. I’m excited to be here. Last year I taught at Hillcrest where I was the football coach. I like a smaller school because I can get to know everyone in the area. It will be fun.” Huml is also the wrestling coach for both the middle school and high school in Firth. Band teacher Dave McConnehey said, “To me, ‘Rise Up,’ means being better than you are right now; to rise to the challenge and embrace the new.” A.W. Elementary Principal Dave Mecham said, “It is always an adventure. We have great kids here. We’re excited to learn more about ourselves, as well as about math and reading. We will have a lot of fun doing it.”
