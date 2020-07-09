FIRTH – The Firth City Council met on Wednesday evening to discuss the continued progress on their long-awaited new treatment plant.
Mayor Brandon Jolley made a few statements before handing the time over to David Noble of Forsgren Engineering. Noble, the lead engineer on the project, has made multiple announcements to the council regarding the project and was pleased to announce that the contractor has been working long hours to ensure that the deadline is met.
Noble then turned his attention to the finances. Currently, the project is not at risk of seeing expenditure problems; rather, they have identified different areas that could be a savings. Some $80,000 has been identified as possible savings, however, Noble made it a point to remind the council that it is the grant money that is spent last, meaning that although the project would come in with a different total, it would be unlikely that the city would see any actual savings.
Adding to the information on the evening, Shelley-Firth Fire District Chief Mike Carter asked about applying a burn ban in the campground just west of town. The council felt that because the county commissioners had just ratified the county burn ban, they should follow suit.
The burn ban limits what kind of fires can be lit at this point; campfires are not to be lit in the campground and city officials are working on obtaining a sign that is to be installed at the entrance stating that a burn ban is in effect.
The last major concern that was addressed Wednesday evening was that of a potential contamination in the ground that was identified after a research study shows between 1,000 and 1,200 parts per million (ppm) of fuel in the ground. Because the water table is relatively shallow, concerns about it being able to contaminate the groundwater supply is reason for alarm. The acceptable rate for drinking water would be around 3 ppm, and would not be a health hazard.
The city will be contacting the engineering firm that did the core sample of the area in question regarding steps moving forward. The core sample was requested and paid for by a potential buyer of the land, and he attended the meeting to provide the information to the council.
The cost of such an endeavor can range between the $500,000-$1 million range, but city attorney Garrett Sandow did share information with the council about federal aid that may be available to help with the expense. Noble even offered some information regarding the amount of contaminants and who to contact with the Department of Environmental Quality. With some luck, they may be advised to not disturb the area because the fuel is not a problem.
The council meets on the second Wednesday of each month.