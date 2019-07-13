FIRTH — During their July meeting, Firth city council members approved a resolution to increase sewer and water fees. The new rate will go into effect on Sept. 1.
Sewer rates will increase by $15 each month, from $35 to $50 per month; water rates will increase by $5 each month, from $20 to $25 per month.
The increase in the sewer rate will help pay for the sewer project that was approved by voters in 2017.
“All the money is in place; we have good grant funds,” City Clerk/Public Works Director Robert Dial said.
Grant money comes from the Department of Commerce, $500,000; from USDA Rural Development, $693,000; and from the Army Corps of Engineers, $625,000.
“Sewer fees will be used for upkeep and maintenance of the system, to pay back the loan and future repairs,” Dial said.
Firth received grants totaling 40 percent of the project; 60 percent is in loans that will need to be paid back.
“The equipment is already ordered,” Dial said. “We have borrowed $1,722,000. We expect to go out to bid this winter and we hope the bids are under the engineer’s estimates.”
Firth Mayor Vincent Larson said, “We needed to raise the sewer rates because the people who hold the money required it. The reason the water fee was increased is because the water fund has been losing money each year. The garbage rate is still the same.”
Come Sept. 1, the utility rates in Firth for water, sewage, and garbage will total $85 per month.
In November 2017, Firth residents approved the sale of bonds to allow the city to borrow up to $3.6 million for the construction of a mechanical treatment plant and repair of sewer lines. It is a 40-year bond that will be repaid through sewer fees only, not property taxes.
City Councilwoman Shirley Bame said, “The people I talked with expected the sewer rate increase two years ago. They are happy it has been delayed.”
In the second public hearing that took place on Wednesday, council members approved a zone change contingent upon the sale of property to Justin Morris for an auto body and repair shop. The possible zone change is located at 521 N. Main St. The building is currently named Cuz’s Cars.
Morris explained he would use the existing building as an office. A building for the auto body shop would be built on land south of the building.
“I hope to strike a deal with the Bolinders within three weeks,” Morris said.
His business would be an auto body, mechanical and general body maintenance shop.
Firth residents Katie and Wade Wallace were concerned about the noise the business might generate, cleanliness, clutter, and the upkeep of the property.
“I don’t like to work at night,” Morris explained. “I would keep business hours from 8 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m. It would be cleaned up, hauled off and recycled. You might hear the sound of a fan.”
The business would be required to meet city regulations.