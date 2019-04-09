IDAHO FALLS — The Distinguished Young Women of Firth/Shelley program is coming up Friday at 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium.
Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 the night of the show.
Distinguished Young Women of Firth/Shelley is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership, and talent in young women.
Cash scholarships are awarded at the local level and millions in college-granted scholarships are available ($1 billion nationally). Local winners will advance to the state program in Idaho Falls, where they give away more than $27,500 in cash tuition scholarships.
The current winner, Grace Christensen, went on to capture the title of Idaho’s Distinguished Young Woman of 2019.
Profiles of the seven contestants are as follows:
ELLA DANIELS
Ella attends Firth High School. She wants to be a radiologist. Her college choice is BYU-Idaho. Activities and honors include piano student and teacher, Business Professionals of America, Key Club member, varsity track and field high jumper, organist for church congregation, 4-H, spud harvest truck driver, LDS stake camp planning committee, built-in babysitter, and high school basketball statistician. For her talent, she will play the piano performing “All of Me.”
AUBREY KILLPACK
Aubrey attends Firth High School. Her career goal is to be a registered nurse and her college choice is BYU-Idaho. Activities and honors include portraying Helen Highwater, reporting news, Key Club member, peer tutor, student government, LDS Girls Camp planning committee, playing piano, goat herder, pipe mover, and president of LDS Young Women Group. She will play the piano, performing “Within.”
MaCAYLE MAYNARD
MaCayle attends Shelley High School. Her career goal is elementary education and her college choice is BYU. Activities and honors include first chair in school orchestra for two Years, club volleyball for seven years, school volleyball team for five years, Key Club, LDS Stake Youth Council, star tutor, church Youth Group president, piano teacher, and petiole puller for two summers. For her talent, she will be playing classical piano performing “Impromptu in E-flat.”
KAYDEE PARK
Kaydee is a student at Firth High School. She wants to be a dental hygienist and wants to attend BYU-Idaho. Activities and honors include Key Club member, Business Professionals of America, high school varsity volleyball setter, high school varsity track, superior piano student, news broadcast anchor, GPOD employee and Jackson Hole golf and tennis employee, peer tutor, LDS Stake Camp planning committee, and high school basketball statistician. For her talent, she will perform “Toccata” on piano.
HALLIE PRESTWICH
Hallie attends Firth High School. Her career goals include theater, the arts, and literature teacher. Her college choice is BYU-Idaho. Activities and honors include FCCLA, private art classes • Drama Club, leadership role in church youth group, voice lessons, Light Up2 Fitness leader, varsity soccer team, and youth camp leader. Her talent will be voice, performing an opera piece.
DAYNA TURPIN
Dayna is a student at Shelley High School. She wants to be a dental hygienist or physical therapy assistant. College choices are BYU-Idaho or Dixie State University. Activities and honors include Shelley High School Ski Club, Mayors Youth Council, National Honor Society, Shelley High School Key Club, Shelley High School Orchestra, 2018 Shelley High School Drowsy Chaperone sound technician, Shelley High School Ballroom Dance team, hunter safety education course, piano student/teacher, and ward organist. Her talent will be a piano solo, performing “Rolling Thunder.”
LEXIE WESTERGARD
Lexie attends Shelley High School. Her career goal is emergency trauma surgeon. She plans to attend BYU. Activities and honors include Natural High Youth ambassador, Business Professionals of America, Mayors Youth Council president, Key Club, National Honor Society, technique specialist of SHS Drill Team, student government class secretary, City of Shelley Tree Committee, LDS class presidency, and The Dance Factory Inspire. Her talent will be a lyrical dance.