FIRTH – The Firth Cougars began the District 6, 2A baseball tournament just the way they wanted to, with a win.
The win, however, may have been a bit unorthodox in the manner in which it came.
The Cougars finished a two-game road trip with a 1-1 record, the win coming on Friday against the hapless Salmon Savages and by the team’s ninth shutout of the season, in their 19th game of the year.
The winning pitcher was sophomore Trevor Gemar, who was picking up his second shutout of the season. The surprising thing on Tuesday was that Gemar was right back on the mound for the Cougars. The Friday outing apparently wasn’t taxing enough, and Gemar felt strong enough to try and throw another game for the Cougars on Tuesday.
Gemar was up to the task and he threw another shutout against the Panthers to send the Cougars to the semi-final game against Challis-Mackay on Friday. The final score on Tuesday? Yes, another shutout, Gemar’s second in only four days, this time by the count of 10-0.
Last Friday, Gemar threw a one-hitter, Tuesday he had to settle for a three-hit shutout. In any case, it was Firth’s 10th shutout of the season in only 20 games.
Gemar began the game a bit shaky, with two hits in the first inning, but he worked his way out of trouble and his defense stood up tall behind him. Once through the first, he settled down, only giving up one more hit in the game, and striking out eight in the contest.
The offense was on display for the Cougars as they started the day with a four spot in their half of the first inning and just kept on smacking the ball around the park.
The Cougars did make a few base running errors that cost them additional runs, but the end result was another shutout for the Cougars and their pitching staff just keeps rolling along.
Next up for Firth will be a Friday afternoon contest with the Challis-Mackay Rivercats, which is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. The loser will play a second game that afternoon at approximately 4:30 against the winner between West Jefferson and Salmon who will be in an elimination game at 2:30. The winner of the Firth vs. Challis-Mackay game will play again on Tuesday, May 7. All of the games will be played at the field at Firth.