FIRTH – In recognition of the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, Gayla Coombs’ third grade class at A.W. Johnson Elementary in Firth studied the Preamble to the Constitution.
Activities included making tri-cornered and tri-colored hats, copying the Preamble, making rules to be good citizens.
“That’s written in cursive,” third-grader Rhett said.
“Yes, it is,” Coombs said. “Can you read it? It’s hard to read because the cursive is an old style. It was written on parchment paper and signed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”
She added, “It’s important for kids to know about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It’s the reason we have laws.”
Coombs also showed the students a picture of the National Archives in Washington, D.C., where the original Constitution is stored.
The Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787. Fifty-five delegates from 12 of the 13 states attended the Constitutional Convention to make a plan for a strong central government. Rhode Island opposed a strong central government and did not send delegates. The convention lasted from May 25 to Sept. 17.
Thirty-nine of the 55 delegates signed the final document. George Washington, who was president of the convention, was the first to sign the Constitution.
The rest of the delegates signed it from north to south — from New Hampshire to Georgia.
As explained in the book, “We the Kids,” by David Catrow, the Constitution “is simply a list of rules and promises written down by people just like you and me. It’s a how-to book showing us ways to have happiness, safety and comfort.”
The Constitution needed to be ratified by nine of the 13 states before it became the law of the land.
Delaware was the first state to ratify the document. The document was ratified on June 21, 1788, when New Hampshire was the ninth state to sign it.
The Bill of Rights was passed in 1791.