FIRTH – Firth students are “100 days smarter.” To celebrate, all students at A.W. Johnson Elementary School watched the movie “The Lion King” on Wednesday.
Students and staff could choose to wear pajamas and/or bring a pillow and blanket to enjoy the movie in the gymnasium.
The lower hall, grades kindergarten through second grade, took in the movie during the morning and returned to their classrooms for studies in the afternoon. Upper hall students, grades three and four, studied in the morning and viewed the movie during the afternoon.
“We always want the celebration at the end of the week,” organizer Fawn Goodson said.
Spring break began on Thursday for Firth students.
Started in 2001, it was initially part of “Red Ribbon Week,” recognizing 100 days of being smarter and being drug-free.
Third grade teacher Tina Tubbs said, “(Secretary) Dani Hosack put up a big banner that read ‘100 days smarter.’ I thought it was a brilliant idea.”
After the movie theme is decided in December, the team of Hosack, Goodson, Jen Buck, Emilee Buck, and McKenna Buck begin designing, tracing and coloring the decorations.
“We hit it hard in January,” Hosack said.
“We used snow days and sick days to great advantage this year. We worked on decorations those days,” Goodson said.
“When the door is shut to the teachers’ lounge, the students know I am working on decorations. They walk slowly by, hoping to catch a glimpse of what I am doing. There is a lot of conversation about what movie it will be.”
The movie choice is discovered when the decorations start going up in the halls and school gymnasium.
Asked what their favorite part of the day was, Daisy Boyd said, “The movie.” Diago Luna agreed. He also enjoyed the movie.
The part of the movie Madison Torgerson enjoyed the most was when the baby lion was born at the end of the movie.
“We give the students popcorn while they watch the movie,” Hosack said. “It’s really for the students. They talk about this day for the rest of the school year. It’s all good.”
Because of the decorations, Firth High School has scheduled its “MORP” dance at the elementary school next Saturday. “MORP” is “prom” spelled backwards. Traditionally, girls invite boys to attend the dance with them.